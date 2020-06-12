FIFA adjusts the transfer window

Friday's soccer news starts with FIFA acting on the transfer window issue. With leagues resuming their suspended seasons, contracts haven't ended on schedule. That brings the summer transfer window into question, with the business of moving players also impacted by the pandemic. It also raises issues over the contracts themselves. FIFA addressed that with two temporary adjustments to its regulations.

In order to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players, players are permitted to be registered with a maximum of three clubs and are eligible to play in official matches for three clubs during the same season.

In order to give priority to clubs to complete their (2019/20) season with their original squad, provide flexibility, and allow (member associations) to properly plan their football calendar, those associations following a dual-year calendar are permitted to commence the "first registration period" for the 2020/21 season prior to the completion of the 2019/20 season, subject to certain conditions.

Part of the new normal seems to be local interpretations of any broad guidelines. Sky Sports reported that England's Football Association is already considering holding off on the transfer window, opening it after the current season ends and closing it in October. France's window is already open. As that article makes clear, both of those examples are fine for internal moves but would need pan-European cooperation to transfer players from one country to another.

That raises the larger problem we've already seen with how European leagues have resumed. There are suggestions, even guidelines, but no hard rules for how that should happen. FIFA took a slightly stronger position, but it's still not imposing set dates. The reason for that is simple. It's the blowback from its member associations, leagues, clubs, and other stakeholders, not to mention potential legal entanglements. That also kept UEFA from strictly specifying a window for leagues resuming and a hard deadline for completion.

Other than lots of pundits filling space predicting what might happen with various leagues, it speaks to a broader lack of coordination in European soccer. We're seeing that now with UEFA's own Champions League. It might end in late August in Istanbul. It might become a single-elimination tournament with another city hosting what amounts to a European Final Four.

No one is downplaying the exceptional times we're in, but that calls for the kind of leadership years of reforms and mandates predicates. We haven't seen enough of it, and that could mean the kind of carry-on issues soccer will be dealing with for far longer than necessary.

Also in the soccer news, USMNT and Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson is back in training after treatment to correct an irregular heartbeat. Robinson's issue prevented a move to Milan during the January transfer window.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club's medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital," Robinson said. "I can't wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time, but I have good people around me. I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again."

