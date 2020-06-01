Fortuna crashes into Bayern Munich

What's the difference between losing 1-0 to Bayern and 5-0? Bayern still takes the points in a situation where goal difference is irrelevant to their position at the top of the table. Shaking off a Bayern loss may not be deficit dependent. It's more about the realization that the Bundesliga is returning to a league of haves and have nots. With that comes the realistic limit to opportunity.

Fortuna Dusseldorf traveled to the Allianz Arena unbeaten in six games and with a growing confidence that they can escape from the relegation zone. Five goals later, they're three points behind Mainz and in the relegation playoff spot. The goal difference advantage they built up over that undefeated streak is all but gone. Their -27 beats the two teams behind them both at +29, but it no longer gives them the tiebreaker over any team ahead of them.

There's no figuring Bayern out anymore this season. Whatever slips might occur on their way to lifting the trophy, the title is all but theirs. 2-0 at Union Berlin, 5-2 over Eintracht, 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund, and now 5-0 over Fortuna tells the story. Since the resumption of the season, it's Bayern leaving no space for questions about their form.

Fortuna's situation as another undefeated team was different. Draws instead of wins keep them in the relegation zone. The challenge now is to show that they can navigate the game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The rest of their schedule isn't a series of knockout games that they have to win. It's managing the points realistically on offer.

"You have to catch a dream day and Bayern has to show weaknesses," Fortuna's Erik Thommy said. "They didn't have that today. In their current state, they are incredibly difficult to beat. Bayern played a very good game and made it very difficult for us. We hardly got into the duels because they were always outnumbered. In the end the 0: 5 is okay. It is now a matter of ticking off the game as quickly as possible. Next week it continues. We have had good results in the last few games - we have to build on that."

At home to 7th-place Hoffenheim, Fortuna has to feel like they can once again surprise. A point beats none, the likely outcome against Dortmund on June 13. An up and down Leipzig waits four days later. Fortuna concludes against Augsburg on June 20 and at Union Berlin on June 27. Those six points should be the difference between extra games in the relegation playoff and safety.

Also in the soccer news, the MLSPA released a statement on Sunday night about ongoing negotiations with Major League Soccer. "This evening, MLS Players voted to approve a package of economic concessions for the 2020 season, modifications to the recently agreed-upon CBA, including its extension by a year, and their agreement to participate in a summer tournament in Orlando. Included were salary reductions across the entire player pool, reduced team and individual bonuses, and additional concessions to existing and future terms of the CBA. While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that Players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so. The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners." ESPN's Jeff Carlisle is reporting that MLS is not interested in the MLSPA's counteroffer and plans to lockout its players.

AP's Rob Harris asks about soccer trying to impose limits to player expression following Jadon Sancho's yellow card for removing his jersey to show a "Justice for George Floyd" shirt. The Guardian's Jonathan Liew considers the motivation for the return of the Premier League. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace on the push from relegation threatened clubs in the Premier League. The Athletic's Pablo Maurer tells the story of Johan Cruyff's time with the Washington Diplomats.

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com