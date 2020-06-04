Major League Baseball points to bigger issues for leagues

Thursday's soccer news starts with baseball's problems and the difficulties in starting a season. Unlike the arena sports and MLS, baseball was still in spring training when the pandemic made playing games impossible. Now, they face an even longer layoff unable to come to agreement on how to start the 2020 season.

AP's Ronald Blum reported that the MLBPA, the union that represents baseball players, proposed a 114-game regular season in response to an 82-game proposal from the league. Major League Baseball is now pushing for a 50-game season. The issue is paying players a pro-rated salary reduced even further based on the amount of games to get to the playoffs. The 50-game alternative would cost owners less. The immediate response is that a 50-game season is unnecessary with plenty of calendar left and wouldn't fairly produce a playoff field in a league where teams normally play 162 times.

Though some might argue inserting a pay battle into the discussion is ridiculous given the circumstances, it speaks the the broader issues in all leagues. Without a clear force force majeure clause negotiated prior to it becoming a necessity, these are obvious problems. Ownership, not shy about inflating losses when needed, and players attempting to look out for their own limited careers. It's not a new story in North American pro sports, but it should resonate right now.

What the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association are both planning would leave out some teams altogether. Depending on when the 2020-21 seasons start, those teams and their players could go without playing for many months. The MLS version of a restart has its own issues depending on when and how they return to their markets to complete the regular season. The status of the Orlando tournament champion is an open question. SI.com's Brian Straus explained the revised deal between MLS and the MLSPA but referred to "what happens after Orlando, that’s anybody’s guess."

While some may point to the leagues in Germany, Austria, and Portugal that have already restarted, that's not directly applicable to North America. It's more than the size of the country. It's the demographics of a pandemic, the various rates of contagion, and what we're now seeing with hotspots occurring in small communities. That leaves out the concern of a second wave of the virus that could once again disrupt the world of sports.

Moving to the Bundesliga, Josh Sargent subbed on in the 62nd minute of Werder Bremen's 3-0 home loss to Eintracht. Andre Silva opened the scoring in the 60th minute with Stefan Ilsanker adding goals in the 81st and 90th. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht.

"In the first-half we played well and were the better side in my opinion," Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said. "We had a good structure and battled well but we weren’t effective enough in front of goal; we needed to be more clinical. In the second-half we rushed it a bit and made crucial mistakes. That wasn’t good. Above all we were sloppy in possession and failed get into the right positions. Eintracht deserved to win because of the second half."

In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd's Hallescher lost 1-0 at home to Eintracht Braunschweig. The game's only goal came in the 34th minute at ERDGAS Sportpark. Hallescher's Sebastian Mai saw red in the 88th minute. On Tuesday, Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Wien shutout Admira 1-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Dominik Fitz scored in the 67th minute.

