Major League Soccer’s labor moment

Wednesday's soccer news starts with the MLSPA ratifying their new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides agreed to a new CBA before the start of the 2020 season, but MLS never officially signed the deal. The impact of that became clear in recent days with MLS reportedly threatening to lockout players while players refused to show up for voluntary practices. At issue was MLS using that unratified collective bargaining agreement to extract additional concessions from its players.

"MLS Players today ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2025 season. Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides Players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love," the MLSPA said in a statement.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, MLS wanted salary decreases for this season, substantial decreases in media rights later in the deal, and force majeure protection. The MLSPA took issue with the percentages and MLS pushing force majeure protection based on attendance decreases. MLS plans to resume the season later this month with a tournament in Orlando.

That tournament model is an interesting choice, with MLS putting all of its teams at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex and counting group stage games as league games. The purpose of the knockout rounds and a championship is unclear if MLS intends on returning to its markets to play out the remainder of the 2020 season.

Since very little in American soccer is new, in 1969 the North American Soccer League opted for a split season that started with a tournament that also counted in the standings. That was the old International Soccer League model of bringing in foreign clubs and rebranding them as local teams.

There were only five teams in the league at the time, with Aston Villa playing as Atlanta, West Ham as Baltimore, Dundee United as Dallas, Wolverhampton as Kansas City and Kilmarnock as St Louis. Kansas City was in the lead when the foreign clubs left and the NASL clubs switched to their regular rosters.

Kansas City held on and won the title by a point over Atlanta, with Baltimore dropping from 2nd-place following the tournament to last. There were no playoffs, we can only assume because that would've seemed even sillier for the tiny league.

MLS seems to be following the lead of the NHL and the NBA. Neither of those leagues have yet to announce concrete plans. Both were well into their regular seasons when the shutdown occured. The NHL is still deciding where to setup two regional homes, calling back 24 of its 31 teams for what amounts to an extended playoff. The NBA is reportedly also looking at Orlando, waiting until the end of July to resume with 22 of its 30 teams to set the playoffs. Then the league would return to its normal markets and play through the postseason. That could mean the NBA season doesn't end until October 12. Major League Baseball finds itself at a labor impasse with no agreement on starting the 2020 season.

Also in the soccer news, the DFB announced that it will take no disciplinary action against players over anti-racism statements. "The control committee of the German Football Association (DFB) will have no proceedings against the Bundesliga players Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho (both Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) and Marcus Thuram(Borussia Mönchengladbach) because of their solidarity and anti-racism statements in the case of the late American George Floyd," the statement read. The panel also intends to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns to mark the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days. RB Leipzig and USMNT player Tyler Adams joined in the protest during Monday's game.

The NY Times' Bruce Shoenfeld with DC United coach Ben Olsen. The Independent's Miguel Delaney on what Premier League CEO Richard Masters faces in an interesting time. BBC Sport's Steve Sutcliffe explains Sweden's lengthy preseason due to the coronavirus shutdown. Inside World Football's Paul Nicholson reports on Serie A looking to allow fans in stadiums earlier than expected. The Washington Post's Steven Goff speaks with DC United coach Ben Olsen.

