MLS officially announces restart

Wednesday's soccer news starts with Major League Soccer making its Orlando plan official. MLS will officially resume the 2020 season on July 8 with all 26 teams playing a tournament using the World Cup model at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex. The league is calling it the MLS is Back Tournament. As earlier reported, each team plays at least three group stage games in the tournament that also count as league games. The winner of the August 11 final gets a spot in the Concacaf Champions League.

MLS will hold a draw on Thursday at 3:30pm ET to set the group stages with groups aligned by conference. Nashville moves to the East and Orlando City is automatically the top seed in the six-team Group A and will open the tournament. The other Eastern Conference groups and all three Western Conference groups will have four teams. The other seeded teams are Atlanta United, LAFC, Seattle, Toronto, and Real Salt Lake based on last season's results.

What happens after the tournament concludes is still at issue. The MLS announcement referred to the "plan" to finish the regular season with teams in their cities and to conduct the playoffs. A schedule will wait for "a later date."

"We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer," MLS commissioner Don Garber said. "The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play."

Concacaf also released a statement confirming the situation should a Canadian team win the tournament. "Concacaf agreed to grant US Soccer's request, and to support MLS with their tournament, following positive conversations with Canada Soccer, and a commitment from MLS that if a Canadian team wins MLS Is Back it will compete in the Canadian Championship. This decision has no bearing on Canada Soccer's qualification spot into the 2021 SCCL, which remains in place."

Moving to the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd scored in Hallescher's 3-0 home shutout of Waldhof Mannheim. Toni Lindenhahn opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Boyd doubled the lead in the 61st minute with Julian Guttau assisting. The two switched roles with Boyd setting up Guttau's goal in the 78th. Julian Green subbed on in the 76th minute for Furth's 1-1 draw at Dynamo Dresden in the 2.Bundesliga. Daniel Keita-Ruel put Furth up in the 13th minute with Simon Makienok equalizing in the 54th.

AP on Ligue 1's latest twist with a French court suspending relegation ESPN's Tom Marshall reports on Liga MX's potential return. The Guardian's Sid Lowe sets the stage for La Liga's restart this week. Inside World Football's Andrew Warshaw with FIFA's attempt to set a summer transfer window.

The Soccer Wire's Charles Boehm tells the story of what happened as US Soccer decided to shutdown the Developmental Academy. Yahoo Sports' Eric He speaks with NPSL owners about the situation in the fourth level of American soccer.

Mitten in die Mannheimer Druckphase hinein trifft der HFC nach tollem Spielzug. @TBoyd91 ist zur Stelle. 2:0 (61.). 💪 pic.twitter.com/VTs1AW8TPH — Hallescher FC (@HallescherFC) June 9, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Graphic courtesy of MLS