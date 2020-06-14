Palmer-Brown scores in Austria Vienna win

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with Erik Palmer-Brown scoring in Austria Vienna's 4-1 win at Mattersburg. Manprit Sarkaria put Austria Vienna up in the 18th minute with Stephan Zwierschitz doubling the lead in the 30th. Mattersburg pulled a goal back in the 38th. Palmer-Brown subbed on at halftime and scored three minutes later. Alexander Grunwald finished off the scoring in the 58th minute.

"We played well today," Austria Vienna coach Christian Ilzer said. "There has been a lot of criticism in the last few days, today I have to praise my team, we are happy about the victory. It disturbed me That we didn't score the third goal after the 2-0 win, but that we got the goal, and Erik's goal gave us certainty."

Moving to the Bundesliga, Tyler Adams subbed on in the 68th minute of RB Leipzig's 2-0 win at Hoffenheim. Dani Olmo scored in the 9th and 11th minutes.

"It feels great to bag my first brace for RB Leipzig," Olmo said. "But the win is more important, I'm more pleased about that. It gives us a lift ahead of our remaining games. We want to win every game, take nine points and reach the Champions League!"

John Brooks's Wolfsburg gave up a two-goal lead in their 2-2 home draw with Freiburg. Wout Weghorst scored for Wolfsburg in the 14th and doubled the lead with a 26th minute penalty. Freiburg scored in the 43rd and 46th minutes. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 87th minute of Eintracht's 4-1 win at Hertha BSC. Eintracht fell behind in the 24th minute with Hertha going a man down in first-half stoppage time. Bas Dost equalized for Eintracht in the 51st. Andre Silva put Eintracht ahead for good in the 62nd with Evan Ndicka making it 3-1 in the 68th. Silva scored again in the 86th minute.

Fabian Johnson wasn't in the squad for Gladbach's 2-1 loss at Bayern Munich. Gladbach fell behind in the 26th minute with an own-goal leveling the score in the 37th. Bayern scored their winner in the 86th minute. Alfredo Morales subbed on in the 81st minute for Fortuna Dusseldorf's 1-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund. Zack Steffen wasn't in the squad for Dusseldorf. Erling Haaland scored the game's only goal five minutes into stoppage time. USMNT youth international Gio Reyna subbed on in the 74th minute for Dortmund.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 77th minute of Werder Bremen's 5-1 win at Paderborn. Davy Klaasen scored for Werder Bremen in the 20th and 39th with Yuya Osako making it 3-0 in the 34th. Maximilian Eggestein scored in the 59th. Paderborn pulled a goal back in the 66th with Niclas Fullkrug finishing off the Werder Bremen goals in stoppage time. Weston McKennie saw yellow in the 61st minute of Schalke's 1-1 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Daniel Caligiuri put Schalke up from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. An own-goal leveled the score in the 81st.

"I'm definitely happy with the way the lads fought today," Schalke coach David Wagner said. "We showed that we are sticking together despite the tough situation. It was an intense game and it was clear who the favorite was. One side opted to fight hard, defend well, close gaps and play on the break – the other wanted to play football and have a lot of possession."

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green assisted on David Raum's goal in the 56th minute in Furth's 1-0 win at Nurnberg. Green saw yellow in the 60th minute and subbed out in the 62nd. Bobby Wood wasn't in the squad for Hamburg's 1-0 win at Dynamo Dresden. A league down, Terrence Boyd opened the scoring in the 45th minute in Hallescher's 3-2 win at Meppen. Equalizing in the 63rd and going ahead in the 64th, Meppen gave up own-goals in the 67th and 70th minutes.

Shaq Moore subbed on in the 81st minute of Tenerife's 1-0 loss at Fuenlabrada in Spain's Seguna Division. The game's only goal came in the 45th minute.

