RB Leipzig wins away, FIFA advises common sense on social protests

Tuesday's soccer news starts in the Bundesliga. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 59th minute of RB Leipzig's 4-2 win at Cologne. Trailing from the 7th minute, Patrik Schick equalized for Leipzig in the 20th. Christopher Nkunku made it 2-1 in the 38th with Timo Werner scoring in the 50th minute. Cologne pulled a goal back in the 55th. Leipzig's Dani Olmo finished off the scoring in the 57th minute.

"It was a strange game with lots of ups and downs," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "We were a bit sleepy before they scored. We didn't defend as well as we can. Overall, I think we could play better. It's hard to summarise things at the moment. A win was important for the table. Coming from behind was important too. It wasn't easy, but we deserved to win."

Germany's Deutscher Fussball-Bund also announced it is reviewing the letter of its regulations after players showed "Justice for George" messages over the weekend. "I have huge respect for players who take a stance and show their solidarity," DFB president Frtiz Keller said. "We need responsible players like them and I am proud of them. From a moral standpoint, I completely understand their actions on the weekend. There is no one who isn't moved by what has happened in the USA."

Forbes' Robert Kidd talks to Weston McKennie about his "Justice for George" statement during Schalke's game against Werder Bremen. ESPN's Sid Lowe looks at the return to training in advance of La Liga restarting. The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio take issue with Major League Soccer's lockout deadline. France's LFP players union question the government's decision not to allow the season to resume.

A couple days after George Floyd’s death, my grandfather texted me and told me he’s glad that I am not living in the U.S. right now because he would fear for my life as a young black man. As days have passed, this text from my grandfather has not been able to leave my mind. — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) June 2, 2020

