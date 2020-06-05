Schalke’s winless streak

Friday's soccer news starts with Schalke trying to do something that hasn't happened since January 17, win a Bundesliga game. Schalke won 2-0 at Gladbach in a meeting of contenders for the Champions League places. Now, it's Gladbach sitting 4th in the Bundesliga table and Schalke sliding all the way to 10th.

Schalke has lost all four of their games since the season resumed, scoring once in a 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf. They followed that up with a 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen, another team with serious concerns about holding onto their league status. Up next is Union Berlin (Sun, 9:30am - FS1), 14th in the table and four points above the relegation playoff spot currently held by Fortuna.

How bad has it gotten for Schalke? Six points separate them from Union Berlin, but the shifting forms of teams in the bottom half of the table are cause for serious concern. Schalke has yet to take advantage of what should be mismatches in their favor. Instead, they're dropping points to teams that are now hanging around.

There's no clear gap in points in the Bundesliga until the 12-point difference between 6th and 5th-place. Should Schalke recover over the five games left on their schedule, that means finishing no higher than 6th. Even with an impromptu winning streak, getting there won't be easy. It's worth the reminder that Fortuna's undefeated streak that ended last week at Bayern only kept them in the relegation playoff spot.

We already know that home field may not be an advantage in empty stadiums. We know that with a handful of exceptions, each round of the Bundesliga plays out like there's no form book. This resumed season isn't building game-to-game for most clubs. It's a dice roll with each matchday, hoping to come up with a combination that can see off an opponent in the moment before resetting.

It's no surprise that the lengthy layoff broke the rhythm. It's also no surprise that a team like Bayern Munich is taking full advantage of that disruption. Still, for Schalke to find itself in such a slide is not something anybody should've seen coming. Four points from the last 11 games. It's a rate of return that speaks to how good they played prior to the end of January. Otherwise, their situation would be much worse.

Over the opening 18 rounds of the season, Schalke won nine games, drew six, and lost three. The big question then was whether or not they could compete with the teams at the top of the table. It's worth the reminder that they drew against Cologne in October and Fortuna in November. That raised questions about whether or not this was a team that would leave points in what most expected to be a season playing for 2nd to 4th.

"Before and especially after the winter break, we stopped doing certain things that were fundamental to our game," Schalke's liaison between the playing squad, coaches, and board Sascha Riether said pointing to injuries and giving up early goals. "There are many reasons for the slump.... Behind the scenes, we're tough with the team and we try to address things straight away."

