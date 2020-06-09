The Bundesliga atmosphere

Tuesday's soccer news starts with something that was already obvious before the Bundesliga restart. Soccer games without fans are bizarre. The handful of closed door games that happened shortly before the coronavirus suspensions made that clear. There's a reason playing behind closed doors is a punishment in better times. Now, it's part of a new normal that no league has time to figure out.

In an interview with The Athletic's Amy Lawrence, FIFA's head of football global development Arsene Wenger spoke about the closed door problem. Wenger made a simple and direct point about the game as we now know it, saying, "you realize that football without fans is not real. You have two elements in football games: the players and the fans who go to the stadiums, and people who watch it on television. So you have divided the first section if the spectators have to stay at home. Only one part of the spectacle is the players. You realize how much you miss the other part."

That "other part" is impacting the Bundesliga's resumed season, with the expectation that the same thing will happen in Europe's other major leagues. ESPN's Tom Hamilton works through the disruption to home field advantage in the Bundesliga. Without fans there's not the same push, even if the occasional game produces the late equalizer or winner. As Wenger told The Athletic, "In Germany, for example, you can see that in home games against bigger opponents, there is an element missing. That tension, that belief, that motivation that is coming from outside the pitch."

Which creates the type of separation from what's happening on the field that makes the Bundesliga tough to watch right now. Sure, it's soccer and it's live. It's also showing that professional sports can resume under strict regulations. There's value across the board with both of those things. It was clear from the moment the Bundesliga chose to resume that the rest of the season would be different. It's how much difference can happen before it's too much to take as seriously.

That started almost as soon as the Bundesliga resumed with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke playing out a strange Revierderby. It will live on in the memory for having no fans, but that also separates it from the ideal of a derby. Other rivalry games have followed the same template. Try to make them seem like they would be with fans, even though there are no fans.

We're seeing it this week with the return of Germany's domestic cup, the DFB Pokal. There's a potential giantkilling alongside the regular run-up to games that have to count because they're cup semifinals. Meanwhile, they'll likely play out the same way as what we see in the league.

It's worth the reminder that there wasn't as much public support for the return of the Bundesliga in Germany as some might assume. It's no surprise that a big part of that was the fans asking about their place in the game. As Wenger said, "there is an element missing." There's also no timeframe for getting that missing element back.

Also in the soccer news, AP's Daniella Matar reports that Serie A is making contingency plans should the season not resume. DW reports on Hoffenheim parting ways with coach Alfred Schreuder.

BuzzFeed's Molly Hensley-Clancy has the USMNT and USWNT players unions calling on US Soccer to end its anthem protest ban. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald talks to US Soccer board member Steve Malik about US Soccer's reported Tuesday meeting over the anthem protest ban.

Photo by Hasan Bratic - Action Press via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com