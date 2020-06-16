The return of the Premier League

Tuesday's soccer news starts with the Premier League back in action tomorrow, attempting to shake off the weeks lost to the pandemic. We already know that can be an issue, with clubs needing more than training and a warmup friendly or two to rediscover their in-season competitive edge. With the countdown on for when Liverpool officially claims the title, here's a reminder of where we are in the 2019-20 season.

Like the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A, the Premier League takes four spots in the Champions League group stage. That de facto championship is on the minds of several teams without a significant points gap separating most of the top half of the table. If you're Liverpool, no problem. 2nd-place Manchester City probably isn't overly concerned about a confluence of events dropping them out of the top four. 3rd-place Leicester City is four points back. They may not be taking anything for granted, but it's 4th-place Chelsea wondering what it's going to take to hold onto that spot.

Manchester United is three points back with 6th-place Wolverhampton and 7th-place Sheffield United five points out of the Champions League places. Tottenham is two points behind those two with Arsenal a point behind them. A point is the difference between 9th-place Arsenal and 10th-place Burnley and 11th-place Crystal Palace. Any resumption weirdness could end up shaking the table. That could start as early as Wednesday with Manchester City hosting Arsenal.

When the season hit the brakes in early March, the relegation picture was unclear. Norwich City is bottom of the league with 21 points, as close to a conclusive relegation candidate as we have right now. Aston Villa is two points from a version of safety. That's because goal difference separates 16th-place West Ham, 17th-place Watford, and 18th-place Bournemouth. Those three teams, in turn, are all of two points behind 15th-place Brighton. Five points are the difference between Brighton and 14th-place Southampton, and at that point the discussion shifts from relegation to a realistic chance of climbing into the top ten.

Call it a competitive table while recognizing the reshuffling a clod start behind closed doors could cause. What we thought we knew about the Premier League on March 7 still holds, but not as much as it did.

"The intensity has dropped a little bit and I think the physical state of the players is not as it was three months ago," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "So you can sense that as well, and that urgency doesn't exist anymore from the crowd and how passionate the crowds are here in England, but we have to adapt. We have to experience it and find ways to motivate our players in moments. Let's see how it goes!"

Also in the soccer news, Shaq Moore's Tenerife drew 0-0 at home with Malaga in the Segunda Division. Malaga played a man down from the 44th minute. In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green extended his deal with Furth. Julian plays an important role in our planning, and he should take on even more responsibility in our team in the coming season," Furth sporting director Rachid Azzouzi said. "We are pleased that we were able to convince him of our further path." Hull City announced that Eric Lichaj will leave the club at the end of the season and won't play over the remainder of their 2019-20 schedule.

Logo courtesy of the Premier League