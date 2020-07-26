2019-20 Premier League season ends

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with the Premier League's finale. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 78th minute of Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton. Mason Mount opened the scoring a minute into first-half stoppage time with Olivier Giroud adding a goal three minutes later. The three points mean Chelsea finishes in 4th-place, winning a Champions League spot in 2021-22.

"Not having the fans here, as the manager of the club, it is important for me to say it was a moment I would have liked to have enjoyed with the fans at the end because we have been very together this year, and the support from the fans during some inconsistent and difficult times has been huge," Frank Lampard said. "I want to thank them from afar because the achievement of the top four is for them first and foremost and we look forward to having them back."

DeAndre Yedlin was on the bench for Newcastle United's 3-1 home loss to Liverpool. Dwight Gayle put United up in the 1st minute. Liverpool equalized in the 38th minute, adding goals in the 59th and 89th. Newcastle finished in 13th-place.

"It's a long hard season and there'll be a few ups and downs," Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. "With experience you try to stay in the middle but I've been determined to come and enjoy it. I'm a Newcastle lad and I want the club to do well. To be the manager has been a pleasure so far."

Tyler Boyd's Besiktas won 3-0 at Glenclerbirligi. Atiba Hutchinson converted a 52nd minute penalty with Abdoulay Diaby's goal doubling the lead in the 78th. Mohamed Elneny converted a penalty in the 81st. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich's Frosinone lost 3-2 at home to Benevento. Trailing from the 7th minute, Nicolo Brighenti equalized in the 30th. Benevento added goals in the 38th and 40th. Federico Dionisi scored for Frosinone in the 59th minute.

Kenny Saief wasn't in the squad for Lechia's 3-2 loss to Cracovia in the Polish cup final. Omran Haydary put Lechia up in the 20th minute. Cracovia pulled a goal back in the 65th. Lechia went a man down with a red card to Mario Maloca in the 81st with Patryk Lipski scoring in the 85th. Cracovia equalized in the 88th, forcing the game into extra time. Cracovia scored their winner in the 117th minute.

Jonathan Amon missed Nordsjaelland's 2-1 loss at Copenhagen in the SuperLiga playoffs. Trailing from the 12th minute, Mikkel Jensen equalized from the penalty spot in the 35th. Copenhagen scored their winner in the 86th minute. Romain Gall subbed out in the 57th minute of Stabaek's 0-0 draw at Start in the Eliteserien.

Ventura Alvarado wasn't in the squad for Necaxa's 3-0 home loss to Tigres. Necaxa fell behind in the 13th minute, going down 2-0 in the 39th. Tigres scored a third goal in the 39th minute.

