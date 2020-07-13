MLS is Back: Point for Sounders, loss for Atlanta

MLS is Back ran into problem on Sunday morning, with positive COVID-19 tests postponing Toronto vs DC United. Shortly before the scheduled start of the game at 9am ET, MLS announced that the game would move to a later date. Each team had a player test positive, with ESPN's Tom Marshall later reporting that secondary tests for both players came back negative.

The game happened 24 hours later with Toronto beating DC 2-2 on Monday morning. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 12th and 44th minutes with Alejandro Pozuelo assisting on both goals. DC went a man down in first-half stoppage time with a red card to Junior Moreno for unsporting behavior. Federico Higuain pulled a goal back for DC in the 84th minute with Frederic Brilliant equalizing a minute into stoppage time.

On Friday, New England shutout Montreal 1-0. Gustavo Bou scored the game's only goal in the 56th minute. New England had a 19 to 7 lead on shots, putting 4 on goal to Montreal's 2. Seattle and San Jose ended scoreless on Saturday. The Earthquakes had the edge on shots taken 16 to 12 and shots on goal 8 to 6.

"We were facing no less of an opponent than the reigning MLS Cup champions," San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. "The challenge from San Jose was a pretty big one, keeping in mind we were just able to practice with the team once we arrived here in Orlando. I'm thankful for what the players gave, their interpretation from what we asked of them. I saw a team with soul, with chances. I'm really happy with the game the players played against the opponent which is the reigning champions."

The New York Red Bulls shutout Atlanta 1-0. Florian Valot scored in the 4th minute with David Jensen making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

"I think there are plenty of areas to improve," Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. "The result obviously wasn't good enough from a performance standpoint. I think are spacing could have been better and then ultimately our options to go forward. I think in the first half especially, we know Red Bulls plays a high line. The direct balls from us, and still being confident to try and play. There were times when our spacing was good and we were able to link two to three passes and get out the other side and instantly became a threat. When we're going back to front and we're going direct with one pass, that's not us. That's not who we are."

Columbus finished off the Saturday schedule with a 4-0 shutout of FC Cincinnati. Lucas Zelarayan put the Crew up in the 27th with Gyasi Zardes scoring in the 30th and 49th minutes. Youness Mokhtar scored in the 60th. Eloy Room made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Sunday started with Minnesota coming back to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in stoppage time. Sporting took the lead through Khiry Shelton in the 43rd. They went down a man with a red card to Tim Melia in the 74th minute for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity. An own-goal leveled the score two minutes into stoppage time with Kevin Molino scoring for Minnesota five minutes later. Real Salt Lake shutout Colorado 2-0 in the late game. Albert Rusnak scored in the 27th with Damir Kreilach doubling the lead in the 76th minute. Zac MacMath kept the clean sheet with four saves.

Also in the soccer news, Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS ruled that UEFA's five-year time limit had expired prior to the original decision even though Manchester City didn't fully cooperate with UEFA's investigation. CAS reduced the fine to $10m. The decision also means that the top four in the Premier League will qualify for the Champions League rather than City's spot dropping to 5th.

"UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reduce the sanction imposed on Manchester City FC by UEFA’s independent Club Financial Control Body for alleged breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations," their statement read. "UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the 5 year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations."

Photo by Jared Martinez and Devin L'Amoreaux - MLS Communications