Orlando City opens the MLS is Back tournament with a win

Thursday's soccer news starts with Major League Soccer. The MLS is Back tournament officially began with a powerful show of support for Black Players for Change. Orlando City scored in stoppage time to beat Inter Miami 2-1 at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex. Juan Agudelo scored for Inter in the 47th minute. A lengthy amount of time to tend to Andres Reyes's injury meant both teams continued expecting significant stoppage time. Orlando's Chris Mueller equalized in the 70th. With the referee adding on 10 minutes, Nani scored Orlando's winner seven minutes into stoppage time. Inter Miami updated the Reyes situation with the player set to rejoin the squad.

In Thursday's morning game, Philadelphia shutout NYCFC 1-0. Alejandro Bedoya scored the game's only goal in the 63rd minute with Andre Blake keeping the clean sheet.

Moving to the Premier League, DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United lost 5-0 at Manchester City. Newcastle fell behind in the 10th minute, giving up another goal in the 21st. An own-goal made it 3-0 City in the 58th and it was 4-0 by the 65th. Manchester City finished off the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

“This game is about winning, that’s all," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. "We did it in the recent past. We are in a good position in the Premier League, scoring a lot of goals. That's the way we want to play, for our people. Respecting the game of football. That's it."

A league down, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 43rd minute of Derby County's 2-0 loss at West Brom. Derby gave up goals in the 11th and 76th minutes, going a man down with a red card to Louie Sibley in stoppage time. Antonee Robinson's Wigan Athletic beat Geoff Cameron's QPR 1-0 at home. Kieffer Moore scored in the 33rd minute.

They wanted it more than us and they got the goal," QPR manager Mark Warburton said. "We knew what we faced tonight. We knew administration would unite them, bring them together and they would come out fast from the first whistle. That's exactly what happened."

In the Austrian Bundesliga Europa League playoff, Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Vienna beat Rheindorf Altach 1-0 at home. Patrick Wimmer scored in the 27th minute.

The New England Revolution completed their deal with Rangers for Matt Polster. That required sending $100k in allocation money to Chicago for his MLS rights. Polster left the Fire for Rangers following the 2018 season. "We are pleased to have Matt join the Revolution," coach Bruce Arena said. "Matt is a talented player, very athletic, and technically sound. His experience in MLS and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him a great addition to our roster."

Also in the soccer news, CBS announced that they are taking over the rights to the Champions League and will broadcast the conclusion of the 2019-20 tournament next month. "CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, will stream every UEFA club competition match live each season, featuring all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, along with the UEFA Super Cup, and from 2021-2022 all UEFA Europa Conference League matches," the network confirmed in a statement. "CBS will air select marquee matches on the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network over the length of the deal, featuring the most UEFA matches ever on US broadcast television."

Photo courtesy of MLS Communications