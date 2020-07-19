Plenty of goals in the Championship

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Championship, where high scores were the story for clubs with American players. Tim Ream's Fulham beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-3 at home. Neeksens Kebano put Fulham up in the 11th minute with Aleksandar Mitrovic doubling the lead in the 26th. Mitrovic converted a penalty in the 41st. Wednesday pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 49th minute. Kebano scored again in the 73rd. With it 4-1 Fulham, Sheffield Wednesday scored in the 78th and 89th minutes. Mitrovic assisted on Bobby Reid's goal a minute into stoppage time. Luca de la Torre wasn't in the squad for Fulham.

"There are different pressures that have been asserted, coming from me and from the outside," Fulham head coach Scott Parker said about the team's promotion push. "That’s 23 wins for us in this division, we take this into the last game. We go to play an in-form Wigan team and we’ll look to get another result and see where we end up. If it doesn’t take us to where we want to be, we’ll try and finish it off later."

Geoff Cameron's QPR beat Millwall 4-3 at home. Conor Masterson put QPR up in the 43rd minute with Millwall equalizing in the 49th. Goals from Ryan Manning in the 52nd and 62nd minutes made it 3-1 QPR. Millwall scored again in the 67th with Todd Kane scoring QPR's fourth goal in the 73rd. Millwall's third goal came five minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson had an assist in Wigan's 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic. Jamal Lowe scored for Wigan in the 9th minute with Charlton equalizing in the 11th. Robinson assisted on Kieran Dowell's goal in the 40th with Charlton equalizing two minutes into stoppage time. Cameron Carter-Vickers's Luton Town beat Hull 1-0 at home with Carter-Vickers assisting on Kazenga LuaLua's goal in the 85th minute.

Matt Miazga was on the bench for Reading's 4-3 loss at Blackburn Rovers. Reading trailed from goals in the 3rd and 6th minutes when Jon Swift scored in the 15th. Blackburn made it 3-1 in the 56th. Sam Bladock scored in the 64th and assisted on Yakou Meite's equalizer in the 68th minute. Blackburn scored again in the 87th minute. Duane Holmes missed Derby County's 3-1 home loss to Leeds. Chris Martin put Derby up in the 54th minute. Leeds United equalized in the 56th, scoring in the 75th minute and picking up an own-goal in the 84th.

Christian Pulisic wasn't involved in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Manchester United at Wembley to advance to the FA Cup final. Olivier Giroud scored in first-half stoppage time. Mason Mount doubled the lead in the 46th with an own-goal making it 3-0 in the 74th. Manchester United converted a penalty in the 85th minute. Chelsea will play Arsenal on August 1. Arsenal knocked out Manchester City 2-0.

"I’m very proud of the team today," Lampard said. "I can’t ask for much more than what they gave me, apart from maybe a couple more goals! That’s maybe surprising to say when you play against a side with their quality but what impressed me most was the work ethic of the performance. We played with a system that we haven’t used in a while and I was surprised to see them match us up. I thought we were on top at the start of the game and then when they changed their system up, I thought we were even better. We did everything that the staff and I asked of them."

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 50th and equalized four minutes later in Frosinone's 1-1 draw at Pescara. Frosinone trailed from a first-half stoppage time goal. Shaq Moore subbed out in stoppage time in Tenerife's 2- home loss to Lugo.

Jonathan Amon missed Nordsjaelland's 6-3 loss at Midtjylland. Kamal Sulemana scored for Nordsjaelland in the 10th minute. Midtjylland equalized from the penalty spot in the 14th with Sulemana scoring again in the 23rd. Midtjylland added goals in the 55th and 57th with Tochi Chukwuani equalizing in the 69th. Midtjylland added a goal in the 71st, converted a penalty in the 82nd, and finished off the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg came back to draw 2-2 at Falkenberg. Helsingborg fell behind in the 4th minute and gave up a 66th minute own-goal. Anthony van den Hurk pulled a goal back in the 81st with Anders Lindegaard equalizing in the 90th.

Romain Gall subbed on in the 51st minute of Stabaek's 3-1 win at Aaelsund. Kosuke Kinosjita opened the scoring for Stabaek in the 7th minute with Aaelsund equalizing in the 42nd. Gall assisted on Oliver Edvardsen's goal in the 60th with Andreas Hanche-Olsen converting a penalty in the 87th. Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 85th minute of Besiktas's 2-0 home win over Fenerbache. Besiktas played a man up from the 26th minute. Boyd assisted on Domagoj Vida's goal in the 63rd minute with Gokhan Gonul scoring in the 70th.

