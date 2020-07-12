Premier League losses for Chelsea and Newcastle

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with Christian Pulisic subbing out in the 66th minute of Chelsea's 3-0 loss at Sheffield United. The goals came in the 18th, 33rd, and 77th minutes with Chelsea out shooting United 13 to 8 with both teams putting 4 shots on goal.

"They were better than us physically, in the mind and with the ball so you lose the game," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "They were stronger than us. We don’t have crowds at the minute so you hear every voice and all I could hear was Sheffield United voices so they were stronger in that sense. They had more voice and more personality, which reflected in the way they played."

DeAndre Yedlin was on the bench for Newcastle United's 2-1 loss at Watford. Dwight Gayle put Newcastle up in the 23rd minute. Watford converted penalties in the 52nd and 82nd minutes. A league down, Tim Ream's Fulham beat Cardiff City 2-0 at home. Aleksandar Mitrovic converted a penalty in the 35th with Josh Onamah scoring in the 66th minute. Luca de la Torre wasn't in the squad for Fulham.

"They’re a team that like to put the ball in the right areas and into the box from all angles of the pitch and also from set-plays and long throws," Fulham head coach Scott Parker said. "We stood up to that challenge and defended the edge of our box very well. Having said that, there was a real element of quality that shone through. There were times where I’d have liked to have had more control but it’s difficult against Cardiff who constantly put the ball in those areas. I thought 2-0 was a fair result and we’ve had some big chances. Overall, I’m pleased with the resilience we showed."

Cameron Carter-Vickers's Luton Town won 2-0 at Huddersfield Town. Sonny Bradley scored in the 49th with Elliot Lee doubling the lead in the 71st. Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 87th minute, drawing 0-0 at Barnsley. Geoff Cameron's QPR lost 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday. QPR fell behind in the 5th, giving up goals in first-half stoppage time and the 78th minute.

Duane Holmes missed Derby County's 3-1 home loss to Brentford. Trailing from the 3rd minute, Jason Knight equalized in the 29th. Brentford scored in the 49th and 64th minutes. Matt Miazga was on the bench for Reading in their 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic. The game's only goal came from a 3rd minute penalty.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out at halftime of Frosinone's 2-0 loss at Empoli in Serie B. Frosinone fell behind in the 29th minute and played a man down from the 76th minute with Nicolas Haas seeing red. Empoli converted a 90th minute penalty. Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Vienna lost 3-2 at home to Hartberg. Trailing from the 10th minute, Benedikt Pichler equalized in the 56th. Hartberg added goals in the 64th and 74th with Patrick Wimmer scoring for Austria Vienna in the 79th minute.

Jonathan Amon missed Nordsjaelland's 0-0 home draw with AaB. Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg shutout AIK 2-0 in the Allsvenskan. Alex Andersson scored in the 68th with Anthony van den Hurk adding a goal in the 84th. Aron Johannsson missed Hammarby's 0-0 home draw with Sirius. Romain Gall subbed on in the 61st minute of Stabaek's 2-1 win at Kristiansund in the Eliteserien. Falling behind in the 11th minute, Emil Bohinen equalized in the 14th. Kornelius Hansen scored Stabaek's winner in the 88th minute.

Photo by Simon Bellis - PA Wire via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com