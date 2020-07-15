Pulisic picks up assist in Chelsea’s win over Norwich

The soccer news starts with a familiar story for USMNT fans. Christian Pulisic helped make the difference in Chelsea's 1-0 home win over Norwich City. Pulisic set up Olivier Giroud's goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga didn't need to make a save to keep the clean sheet.

"Ideally when you get the first goal you go and score one or two more," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "When you look at the games that are going on, with Manchester United and Leicester, it's so intense at the minute and we're at the business end, so I think you take your three points."

In the Championship, Tim Ream subbed out in the 90th minute in Fulham's scoreless draw at West Brom. Fulham finished with 6 shots to West Brom's 12 putting 2 on goal to their 3. Luca De La Torre wasn't in the squad for Fulham. Matt Miazga was on the bench for Reading's 2-1 home loss to Middlesbrough. Liam Moore put Reading up in the 33rd. Middlesbrough equalized in the 45th and scored again in the 82nd minute.

Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 56th minute as Wigan Athletic unloaded on Hull City in an 8-0 home win. Kai Naismith opened the scoring in the 1st minute with Kieffer Moore making it 2-0 in the 27th. Kieran Dowell scored in the 32nd with Jamal Lowe making it 4-0 in the 37th. Dowell scored again in the 42nd with Joe Williams adding another goal in first-half stoppage time. Dowell finished off his hat-trick in the 65th minute.

"Every game is tough, you only get three points for winning like that but that's football," Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook said. "Tonight we had to stay up if we wanted to stay up. If Hull had beat us the flip side is they would have been on 48 points and we would have had 42. The win has given us a real good chance, its all to play for a lot can change. I'm delighted for the player tonight that's for sure."

Cameron Carter-Vickers's Luton Town drew 1-1 at home with Geoff Cameron's QPR. James Collins put Luton Town up from the penalty spot in the 20th with Dominic Bell equalizing in the 65th. Duane Holmes wasn't in the squad for Derby County's 2-1 loss at Cardiff City. Trailing from the 17th minute, Jason Knight equalized for Derby in the 30th. Cardiff scored again in the 59th.

Moving to MLS is Back, Orlando City beat NYCFC 3-1. Chris Mueller scored for Orlando in the 4th and 10th minutes. Jesus Medina pulled a goal back in the 38th before Orlando finished off the goals through Tesho Akindele in the 81st minute.

In the late game, Philadelphia beat Inter Miami 2-1. Kai Wagner scored for the Union in the 5th minute with Rodolfo Pizarro equalizing in the 36th. Kacper Przybylko scored for Philadelphia in the 63rd minute. The Union went a man down late with a second yellow to Andres Reyes for unsporting behavior eight minutes into stoppage time.

SI.com's Jenna West with Pep Guardiola's response to other managers taking issue with Manchester City avoiding a European ban. Reuters' Simon Evans reports on what UEFA might do to strengthen Financial Fair Play. The Premier League announced that the summer transfer window will open on July 27 and run through October 5 with an England-only window from October 5 through the 16. The International Football Association Board officially confirmed the use of five substitutes for the 2020-21 season.

