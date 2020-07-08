Pulisic scores in Chelsea win over Crystal Palace

Wednesday's soccer news starts with what's becoming a regular story, Christian Pulisic scoring. This time it was in Chelsea's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace. Already up from a 6th minute Olivier Giroud goal, Pulisic doubled the lead in the 27th minute. Palace answered back with a goal in the 34th. With Chelsea seemed to shut the door when Tammy Abraham scored in the 71st, but Palace responded with a goal a minute later. It was Palace threatening late with a shot that hit the post.

"Christian is hugely important," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "He has great talent, we know that. At the start he came here in difficult conditions in terms of him not really having had a break, but he started to play really well and now he has moved his game on another level, not just in how he is going by people but there is real end-product. You look at the top attacking players in the world and they score goals and make assists regularly that win games and at the moment he is doing that, so I am delighted with him."

A league down, Cameron Carter-Vickers's Luton Town drew 1-1 at home with Barnsley. Luke Berry scored for Luton in the 13th minute with Barnsley equalizing in the 84th. Matt Miazga wasn't in the squad for Reading's 0-0 home draw with Huddersfield Town. Tim Ream's Fulham won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. Harry Arter scored in first-half stoppage time. Luca De La Torre wasn't in the squad for Fulham.

"We came out of lockdown with a couple of defeats," Fulham coach Scott Parker said. "But we have quickly bounced back and have won three in a row which is massive for us. Tonight for me it was not vintage us by any means. We didn’t show our dominance with the ball. But saying that there have been many times this season where we have played some fantastic stuff and still lost the match. Tonight my team showed another side to them. I often talk about what great teams have and that is a certain mentality. Sometimes you have to dig in deep and show a desperation to get the three points."

Also in the soccer news, UEFA confirmed that next month's Champions League resumption will allow five substitutions at three breaks like we've seen in the domestic leagues. The Athletic's Matt Slater reports that the IFAB will shortly announce that the five substitutions rule will stay in place through the 2020-21 season. That is a contentious point, with concern that the five substitutions rule favors bigger clubs able to afford quality players. According to the report, individual leagues will determine whether to use five subs or three with the expectation that most will opt for five.

SI.com's Brian Straus previews the MLS is Back tournament that begins on Wednesday night. The NY Times' Victor Mather looks at the issues the tournament faces. The Independent's Miguel Delaney argues for a different understanding of what it means to be a normal Premier League club.

