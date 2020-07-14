Six goals in an MLS is Back game

Tuesday's soccer news starts with LAFC and Houston finishing 3-3 at the MLS is Back tournament. Memo Rodriguez scored fro the Dynamo in the 9th minute with Bradley Wright-Phillips equalizing in the 19th. Rodriguez scored again in the 30th with Alberth Elis doubling the lead late in first-half stoppage time. Diego Rossi pulled a goal back for LAFC in the 63rd minute with Brian Rodriguez equalizing in the 69th.

"You're up 3-1 at halftime, you're thinking you have a pretty good shot to win the game," Houston Dynamo coach Tab Ramos said. "Obviously, we knew LAFC would create chances. They have a lot of talented players. They kept finding those spaces behind which we were prepared for, but unfortunately, we gave up two goals in the second-half. It's a little disappointing that we didn't come out with the three points."

Portland beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 in the late game on Monday with Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark saving a 12th minute penalty. Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring for Portland in the 59th minute with Sebastian Blanco assisting. Blanco made it 2-0 in the 66th. A second yellow card to Dario Zuparic meant Portland played a man down the 75th minute. Chicharito Hernandez equalized for the Galaxy in the 88th.

"A difficult game," Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said. "We knew that every game we will play in this group is going to be tough. Every opposition brings something different. It's competitive, and we knew today regardless of the fact that they had Jonathan Dos Santos out, it was going to be a difficult match. A difficult team to play against. I think the performance of the players was excellent."

Tuesday's early game saw Chicago beat Seattle 2-1. Robert Beric scored for the Fire in the 52nd minute. Jordan Morris assisted on Handwalla Bwana's equalizer in the 77th minute. Mauricio Pineda scored Chicago's winner in the 84th.

Also in the soccer news, Manchester City's successful appeal of the two-season ban from European competition brings with it questions about Financial Fair Play. That's due in part to the Court of Arbitration for Sport not dismissing the idea that City's violations were worthy of a fine. Manchester City ended up paying less, but $10m is still $10m.

For UEFA and European club soccer, there's the larger issue of what Financial Fair Play means if it needs adjudication to happen on a limited timeframe even when a club doesn't offer its full cooperation. It's also worth the reminder that what got City into trouble only came to light through leaked emails.

"As the charges with respect to any dishonest concealment of equity funding were clearly more significant violations than obstructing the CFCB's investigations, it was not appropriate to impose a ban on participating in UEFA's club competitions for MCFC's failure to cooperate with the CFCB's investigations alone," the CAS decision read. "However, considering i) the financial resources of MCFC; ii) the importance of the cooperation of clubs in investigations conducted by the CFCB, because of its limited investigative means; and iii) MCFC's disregard of such principle and its obstruction of the investigations, the CAS Panel found that a significant fine should be imposed on MCFC and considered it appropriate to reduce UEFA's initial fine by 2/3, i.e. to the amount of EUR 10 million."

BBC Sport asks the big question about the future of Financial Fair Play. The NY Times' Rory Smith predicts a tough future for a lot of clubs if Financial Fair Play weakens. The Guardian's David Conn argues that UEFA still has the opportunity to enforce its regulations. Inside World Football's Samindra Kunti explains the Beligan Pro League's relegation issue.

Photo by Devin L'Amoreaux and Jared Martinez - MLS Communications