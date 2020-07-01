Wigan Athletic wins but enters administration

Wednesday's soccer news starts in the Championship with Antonee Robinson's Wigan Athletic shutout Stoke City 3-0 at home. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 40th minute with Kal Naismith adding goals in the 65th and 68th.

"Credit where credit's due," Wigan manager Paul Cook said. "From Saturday's game where we were on the back foot and it looked like it was heading towards a 0-0, tonight was completely the opposite of that. We were on the front foot from the very early stages of the game and we continually created really good chances. We deserved to win against a very strong Stoke team."

BBC Sport reported earlier today that Wigan has entered administration. The club is now under the control of administrators and face a 12-point deduction at the end of the season. Wigan is 14th in the Championship table, tied on points with 15th-place QPR and eight points above the relegation zone.

With Matt Miazga serving a red card suspension, Reading lost 3-0 at home to Brentford. The goals came in the 23rd, 64th, and 90th minutes. Tim Ream's Fulham beat Geoff Cameron's QPR 2-1 on the road. Jordan Hugill put QPR up in the opening minute with Harry Arter equalizing in the 21st. Cyrus Christie scored for Fulham in the 75th minute. Luca De La Torre wasn't in the squad for Fulham.

“There’ll be many more twists and turns in this division," QPR head coach Scott Parker said. "Games come thick and fast. We just need to keep putting in performances and keep getting results. We need to stick to our process and if we do that, we’ll keep the pressure on."

Cameron Carter-Vickers's Luton Town drew 1-1 at Leeds United. Harry Cornick put Luton Town up in the 50th minute with Leeds equalizing in the 63rd. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 55th minute.

"We've had a good start," Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said "It was the toughest start. There's not many tougher starts than that. You go Swansea away, Leeds away, you've had Preston at home. That's three sides going for promotion. We've just come out of lockdown and you've got to take everything in context. Others have won games but they haven’t come up against the sides we have, without being disrespectful. That’s a good start, five points from nine is a wonderful start considering the opposition."

Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Vienna beat Rheindorf Altach 2-1 away. Trailing from the 27th minute, Aximilian Sax equalized in the 57th. Bright Edomwonyi scored for Austria Vienna in the 79th minute. In Spain's Segunda Division, Shaq Moore's Tenerife gave up a late goal in their 1-1 home draw with Deportivo la Coruna. Luis Milla converted an 82nd minute penalty with Deportivo equalizing two minutes into stoppage time.

Thank you for six wonderful years, @FabianJohnson23! 🐎💚



We wish you every success in the future 🙏#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/f0vdZC4jN0 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 30, 2020

Logo courtesy of the Championship