Win for New England, MLS resets the groups

Friday's soccer news starts with the MLS is Back tournament. New England beat Montreal 1-0 with Gustavo Bou scoring in the 59th minute. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the clean sheet with two saves, denying Montreal a late equalizer.

“It was a great save," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "What a crime it would have been if we walked off this field with one point today. I thought we had opportunities to score a number of goals. It’s nice to see that in the 97th minute of a game, your goalkeeper’s concentration is where it needs to be and he comes up and makes a great save. That would not happen with most goalkeepers. That was an outstanding save."

It was another day of upheaval in Orlando. "We have withdrawn Nashville SC from the MLS is Back Tournament," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a press statement. "Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would be not be able to play matches. For every decision we make in our return to play, the wellbeing of our players, staff, officials, and all participants is our top priority."

For Nashville, the decision was a foregone conclusion after MLS removed FC Dallas over too many positive tests. “In what has been a challenging year, and in an uncharted environment created by the Tornado that devastated our city and COVID-19, this is another big disappointing outcome for Nashville SC and its supporters,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said. “Our focus now lays on the recovery of our players who have been infected with COVID-19 and on getting our complete traveling party back home safely. Once everyone is safe and healthy in Nashville, we can then turn the page and focus on our preparation and participation in the return to play for the latter half of the season post Orlando.”

With Nashville out, MLS reset the groups. The Chicago Fire moves from the six-team Group A to Group B where they replace FC Dallas and will face San Jose, Seattle, and Vancouver. The move also means Chicago will play in the Eastern Conference should the season resume. With Nashville out, Group A is now a four-team group like the rest of the field.

Also in the soccer news, Tyler Boyd opened the scoring in Besiktas's 3-2 home win over Kasimpasa. Boyd's goal came in the 6th minute. Kasimpasa answered back with a 21st minute equalizer, going ahead in the 29th. Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Besiktas in the 49th with Guyen Yalcin scoring their winner a minute into stoppage time. In the Segunda Division, Shaq Moore subbed out in the 84th minute of Tenerife's 1-1 home draw with Real Zaragoza. Falling behind in the 5th minute, Tenerife's Luis Milla converted a 15th minute penalty. Tenerife finished a man down with an 88th minute red card to Nikola Sipcic.

"We're in a financially critical situation."



What's gone wrong at Schalke, one of Germany's biggest clubs? pic.twitter.com/OspJCES83a — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 9, 2020

Photo by MLS Communications