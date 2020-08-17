Johannsson scores in Hammarby’s draw with Elfsborg

The soccer news starts with Aron Johannsson scoring in Hammarby's 2-2 home draw with Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan. Down a goal from the 19th minute, Imad Khalili equalized for Hammarby in the 32nd minute. Elfsborg retook the lead in the 64th, going a man down in the 78th. Johannsson subbed on in the 58th minute, converting a 79th minute penalty.

In the Serie B promotion playoff final first-leg, Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 84th minute in Frosinone's 1-0 home loss to Spezia. The game's only goal came in the 21st minute. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge's 4-0 win at Eupen. Youssouph Badji opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Krepin Diatta added goals in the 59th and 69th minutes. Ruud Vormer finished off the goals in the 76th.

Ventura Alvarado subbed out in the 33rd minute of San Luis's 2-1 loss at Chivas in Liga MX. Down a goal from the 61st minute, Mauro Quiroga equalized for San Luis in the 69th minute. San Luis went down a man with a red card to Matias Catalan in the 71st minute. Chivas scored again in the 79th. Alvarado saw yellow in the 18th minute.

Moving to MLS, After a lengthy delay due to weather, FC Dallas and Nashville drew 0-0 at Toyota Park. Nashville had the lead on shots on goal with 7 to Dallas's 1.

Also in the soccer news, it's not much of a stretch to guess the response to Barcelona and Manchester City exiting the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage. Barcelona had the worse of the exits, losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich. At least that was to a fellow super club. Manchester City now has to explain away a 3-1 loss to Lyon, a team that's going to need to win the Champions League to play in Europe during the 2020-21 season. That's what finishing 7th in Ligue 1 doesn't get you, with Lyon now facing Bayern Munich for a spot in the final.

"We will restart again and try to do it again," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said "Of course, I am not able with these guys to break the quarter finals. Three years in a row we are out. Life is how you stand up again and next season we will try again."

Of course, the Champions League is still the realm of the super clubs. Should Bayern blow past Lyon the way they did Barcelona and PSG see of RB Leipzig, it's business as usual in the final. Shocks are one thing. Disrupting the run of the usual suspects taking the title is another.

Reuters' Simon Evans looks at Manchester City's issues advancing in the Champions League. AP's Rob Harris makes a point for the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 taking the Champions League semifinal spots. The Guardian's Paul Wilson with Manchester United's semifinal exit in the Europa League. The NY Times' Rory Smith argues that this is a better format for the Europa League.

SI.com's Brian Straus reports that the US Open Cup won't happen in 2020. Bundesliga Fanatic's Mathew Burt looks at where Gio Reyna should fit in Borussia Dortmund's roster during the upcoming Bundesliga season. American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta talks to former Fulham player Luca de la Torre about joining Heracles in The Netherlands.

Logo courtesy of Hammarby