Bayern Munich takes the Champions League

Monday's soccer news starts with Bayern Munich seeing out a Champions League run with no ties and no losses. The Bundesliga Champions haven't done anything but win since February. That continued on Sunday, shutting out PSG 1-0 to take the Champions League trophy in Lisbon. PSG youth product Kingsley Coman scored the game's only goal in the 59th minute with Manuel Neuer making three saves to keep the clean sheet. Former Vancouver Whitecaps defender Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and made a crucial late stop to deny PSG's Neymar.

"Who would have ever thought," Davies said. "I come from Canada, to a club like FC Bayern Munich and I win the Champions League. If someone had told me that two or three years earlier, my reaction would have been- 'You're lying.' Dreams really do come true."

Prior to the game, Reuters' Simon Evans had UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin saying that the single-leg knockout format has given them something to consider. Surprising no one, Ceferin spoke specifically about what that kind of change would mean for broadcasters.

"More exciting matches for sure but of course we also have to think about the fact that we have less matches and broadcasters (can) say 'you don't have as many matches as before, this is different' so we will have to discuss when this crazy situation ends," he said.

According to most sources, the current version of the Champions League will see a sizeable revamp in time for the next TV deal in 2022. That should include more games that count for the biggest clubs, with the pressure on UEFA to give just enough to delay any hint of a breakaway super league. Like everything else, we simply don't know what "this crazy situation" will do to those plans.

Also in the soccer news, Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 66th minute for Hammarby in their 3-1 loss at Sirius. Hammarby led from the 39th minute through a Paulinho Guerreiro goal. They went a man down in the 84th with a red card to Dennis Widgren. Sirius converted the ensuing penalty in the 85th and struck again from the penalty spot in the 90th minute. They added a third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg lost 2-0 at AIK to goals in the 19th and 52nd minutes.

Timothy Weah wasn't in the squad for Lille's 1-1 home draw with Rennes. Playing a man up from the 35th minute, Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille in the 40th. Lille's Reinildo Mandava saw red in the 43rd with Rennes equalizing in the 74th. This was the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge's 1-0 home loss to Beerschot in Belgium. The game's only goal came in the 28th minute. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado missed Sa Luis's 3-1 home loss to Cruz Azul. Down two goals from the 38th minute, Nicolas Ibanez scored for San Luis in the 45th. Cruz Azul scored again in the 85th minute.

