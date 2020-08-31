Clarification on Real Salt Lake’s situation, Orlando beats Atlanta

The MLS roundup starts with Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber announcing that Real Salt Lake investor/operator Dell Loy Hansen, "will begin a process to sell Utah Soccer Holdings, the entity that owns Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Royals FC (NWSL) and Real Monarchs (USL). MLS will work with Mr. Hansen on supporting the sale efforts for the company and will work closely with the club’s executive staff to support the operations of the team during the transition period. I want to acknowledge Dell Loy Hansen’s significant efforts to build the sport of soccer in the state of Utah and for his commitment to Major League Soccer."

Hansen criticized players choosing to boycott league games last week in support of racial injustice. Other MLS teams backed the choice of their players to opt not to play. The protests started in the National Basketball Association and continued with Major League Baseball and MLS teams.

Real Salt Lake announced earlier that Hansen, "will be taking a leave of absence from all RSL, URFC, and Monarchs operations. The existing Soccer Executive Group at Utah Soccer will assume all management of the organization."

MLS returned to the field over the weekend with Toronto beating Montreal 1-0 at Stade Saputo. Alejandro Pozuelo converted the game's only goal in the 50th minute with Quentin Westberg keeping the clean sheet with one save.

Orlando won 3-1 at Atlanta. Junior Urso put Orlando up in the 13th minute with Chris Mueller assisting. Mueller scored in the 35th. Brooks Lennon pulled a goal back for Atlanta in the 83rd. Nani scored for Orlando's third goal in the 86th minute with Urso assisting.

"I think in the first-half we were waiting to see how the game was going to pan out," Atlanta interim coach Stephen Glass said. "I think Orlando looked in the first half like they were up for the fight a touch more. It took until halftime and we got our pride knocked a little bit, and we came out fighting. I think overall, the first-half performance is what cost us the victory tonight."

Cincinnati and Columbus finished 0-0 at Nippert Stadium. Columbus had three shots on goal to Cincinnati's two.

Philadelphia beat DC United 4-1 at home. The Union's Kacper Przybylko scored in the 7th and 16th minute. Sergio Santos made it 3-0 in the 21st. Przybylko assisted on Brenden Aaronson's goal in the 61st. Julian Gressel pulled a goal back for United in the 63rd.

NYCFC beat Chicago 3-1 at their temporary home at Red Bull Arena. Keaton Parks put New York up in the 16th with Mauricio Pineda equalizing two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Anton Tinnerholm but the Fire up for good in the 53rd and assisted on Alexander Ring's goal in the 75th.

New England drew 1-1 with the Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. Omir Fernandez scored in the 35th minute for New York with Gustavo Bou equalizing in the 41st. The Red Bulls' Tim Parker saw red two minutes into stoppage time for a serious foul.

"It’s obviously important that you go down a goal, give credit to the team, they didn’t put their heads down and the guys kept playing and it was a nice goal we created and scored," New England assistant coach Richie Williams said. "Then unfortunately the rest of the game we had other opportunities that were just not clean enough in the final third or being able to get that goal that we need, obviously resulting in a bunch of these draws."

FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-1 at home. Fabrice-Jean Picault made it 1-0 Dallas in the 11th with Jesus Ferreira doubling the lead a minute later. United's Hassani Dotson pulled a goal back in the 55th. Dallas's Reto Ziegler converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Colorado and Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Cole Bassett's 57th minute goal gave the Rapids the lead with Gianluca Busio equalizing in the 67th. Sporting played a man down from the 78th with a second yellow to Gadi Kinda for unsporting behavior.

The LA Galaxy came back twice to beat San Jose 3-2 at home. Valeri Qazaishvili scored for the Earthquakes in the 33rd with Daniel Steres equalizing in the 33rd. San Jose was up again through a Cade Cowell goal in the 59th with Qazaishvili assisting. Christian Pavon equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd with Sebastian Lletget scoring the Galaxy's winner in the 82nd minute.

"I don't think the result was a good justification," San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. "The reality in football becomes very difficult when there is so much instability. You change training schedules; you change schedules and it stops being football. It was a Clasico today, and it seemed like a friendly after flying on the same day. It seemed amateur, but this did not have an impact on the result because the opposition was better."

Portland and Real Salt Lake drew 4-4 at Providence Park. Diego Chara put the Timbers up in the 6th minute with Corey Baird equalizing in the 19th. Portland retook the lead through Jaroslaw Niezgoda in the 21st with Damri Kreilach equalizing in the 48th. The Timbers seemed to put the game away with goals from Sebastian Blanco in the 70th and Felipe Mora in the 85th with Blanco assisting. Giuseppe Rossi scored for RSL in the 90th with Sam Johnson equalizing four minutes into stoppage time. Baird had the second assist on Rossi's goal and set up Johnson's winner.

Nashville shutout Miami 1-0 at home. Anibal Godoy scored in the 53rd with Joe Willis making five saves to keep the clean sheet.

The weekend schedule ended with Seattle beating LAFC 3-1 at CenturyLink Field. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 11th minute with Jordan Morris adding goals in the 48th and 49th. Diego Rossi pulled a goal back for LAFC in the 60th minute.

