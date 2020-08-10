MLS is really back this time

The soccer news starts with Major League Soccer's plan to restart the 2020 season in its home markets later this week. MLS is starting with makeup games for Dallas and Nashville and then a regionalized schedule and figuring out how to include the Canadian teams. The restart begins the day after the MLS is Back final with Dallas hosting Nashville on August 12 and 15. MLS has set MLS CUp for December 12.

"We understand that getting back to play is going to have some challenges," MLS commissioner Don Garber said. "We're aware of those challenges, we're prepared for it, understanding that it's not going to be easy. We know that we might have issues that are going to disrupt us and force us to postpone games. We're aware of the need to be flexible and we are aware that we're entering a new normal for our industry. What we're doing here is getting it started."

Moving to the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16, Christian Pulisic wasn't in the squad for Chelsea due to injury. Pulisic is expected back within six weeks. Trailing 3-0 from the opening leg back in February, Chelsea lost 4-1 at Bayern Munich to exit 7-1 on aggregate. Down two goals on the night, Tammy Abraham scored for Chelsea in the 44th minute. Chelsea qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League with a 4th-place finish in the Premier League.

"I could see where I want us to go, for the good and the bad," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "We competed well in the game, we got to 2-1, and we then didn't make the most of a couple of half-chances. Then we concede disappointing goals which were individual errors on the pitch. It was an interesting game, there was a lot of good, we are disappointed to lose, but we will be back."

Bayern Munich plays Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Manchester City vs Lyon, RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, and Atalanta vs PSG fills out the field that starts on August 12.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 21st minute of Hammarby's 2-1 win at Djurgardens. Johannsson scored in the 4th minute with Imad Khalili doubling the lead in the 33rd. Hammarby gave up an own-goal in the 74th minute. Romain Gall subbed on in the 82nd minute of Stabaek's 1-0 home loss to Odds BK. The goal came in the 69th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 52nd minute of Frosinone's 1-0 home loss to Pordenone in the opening leg of their Serie B promotion playoff.

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge's 1-0 home loss to Charleroi in the opening round of Belgium's Pro League. The game's only goal came in the 78th minute. Kenny Saief wasn't int he squad for Anderlecht's 2-2 draw at Mechelen. Jeremy Doku scored for Anderlecht in the 64th minute with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 75th. Mechelen scored in the 83rd and equalized in the 85th.

Logo courtesy of MLS