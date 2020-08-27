MLS players choose not to play

The soccer news starts with the Tuesday night MLS schedule. Following cancellations in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball, MLS players opted not to take the field to focus attention on the racial injustice in this country and the murders of black people by law enforcement.

Major League Soccer originally released a message saying the games would go ahead as scheduled while acknowledging the broader social justice issues. With one game starting as planned, MLS later released a second statement saying that they had postponed the remaining games. "Major League Soccer has made the decision to postpone the remaining five matches... scheduled for this evening. Each match will be rescheduled," the league's statement read.

That drew a quick rebuke from players on social media, underlining that they made the choice not to play rather than the league proactively postponing games. Several of the teams involved issued statements underlining that this was the choice of the players rather than the league.

“The Portland Timbers stand in support of our players and their decision not to play tonight. Racial injustice and police brutality towards Black people in our country must end now.”

"The San Jose Earthquakes organization stands with the Black community, our players, the Bay Area, and the nation in the fight against injustice and inequality. We support our players' decision to not play tonight's match in an effort to shed light on the racial injustice in our country. We will continue to use our platform to make change."

“We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice. We must use our voices to be the change.” Atlanta's statement also included a quote from team captain Jeff Larentowicz seen discussing the situation during warmups with Inter Miami captain Luis Robles. "“We want to let all of the fans know that we made a collective decision between both lockers rooms to not play tonight to stand-up and fight for social change.”

In the one game that went ahead, Orlando City came back to beat Nashville 3-1 at home. Dave Romney put Nashville up in the 15th minute with Chris Mueller equalizing in the 21st. Daryl Dike put the game away with goals in the 52nd and 71st minutes

The Orlando Sentinel's Julia Poe with why that game went ahead. The LA Times' Kevin Baxter on the protest by players across the league.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo courtesy of MLS Communications