Novakovich scores, Frosinone advances

Thursday's soccer news starts with an important goal for Andrija Novakovich. Frosinine knocked Pordenone out of the Serie B playoffs, winning 2-0 away on the night and taking the series 2-1. Camillo Ciano put Frosinine up in the 7th minute with Novakovich doubling the lead and scoring the series winner in the 15th. Frosinone advances to play Spezia over two-legs for a spot in Serie A. That series opens on Sunday at Frosinone and concludes on Thursday, August 20.

"The message I wanted to pass on to the boys was the one that they had already taken in," Frosinone coach Allesandro Nesta said. "They believed it too, Frosinone is unlikely to lose these matches. We hope we don't always have to get to these moments, heart pounding, but the approach was important. We scored two goals immediately, played a great first-half. In the second, both (teams) tired due to fatigue. The game got dirty. It slipped into the battle. But in the first-half I think we did something really good."

MLS restarted its regular season in home markets with Nashville winning 1-0 at FC Dallas. David Accam scored the game's only goal in the 86th minute with Joe Willis making five saves to keep the clean sheet. Nashville was without its head coach Gary Smith who was waiting on a COVID test result. Assistant Steve Guppy coached the team. The two teams play again on Sunday, with Smith cleared to rejoin the team.

"We need to be more together," Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said. "I think guys coming back from Orlando was obviously a tough situation. I'm not making excuses, but we just have to be more together. They just out-worked us today."

Cannon was also vocal about a segment of the fans booing players for kneeling during the anthem. "I think it was disgusting. I think it was absolutely disgusting," he said. "You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that?... You can’t even have support fromm your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me."

Ventura Alvarado subbed out at halftime for San Luis in their 2-0 win at Tijuana in Liga MX. Nicolas Ibanez scored in the 25th minute with Ramiro Gonzalez doubling the lead in the 51st.

The Canadian Press's Neil Davidson reports on the situation for Canada's MLS teams that still don't know where they will play league games.

BBC Sport's Alex Bysouth tells the RB Leipzig story. SI.com's Jonathan Wilson looks at PSG's late comeback to knockout Atalanta in the Champions League. The NY Times' Rory Smith with PSG finally getting past the quarterfinals. The Independent's Miguel Delaney has the Atalanta vs PSG result sending an obvious message to smaller clubs in the Champions League.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of Frosinone Calcio