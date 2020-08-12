Portland wins MLS is Back

Wednesday's soccer news starts with Portland lifting the MLS is Back trophy. The Timbers closed out the tournament with a 2-1 win over Orlando City at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex. Larrys Mabiala put Portland up in the 27th minute with Mauricio Pereyra equalizing for Orlando in the 39th. Dario Zuparic scored Portland's winner in the 66th minute.

"From the moment we came here from Portland, the mindset was to make sure that we win one game at a time," Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said. "Everybody demonstrated, game-by-game, that the unity that we have, the maturity that they showed, the way they went into every single game, achieving this has been a huge accomplishment. "Especially in a final that was very complicated, against a very good team, Orlando, well-coached. Not easy, but the guys were able to make sure that we executed the plan. We were able to get a great victory and now we're able to lift the trophy and, the most important part, being able to qualify for the Concacaf Champions League."

The MLS regular season resumes on Wednesday with FC Dallas hosting Nashville. The two play again on Sunday with the rest of the league beginning play starting next Thursday. The return to home markets is a major step towards normalcy, but it also carries the same risk Major League Baseball is currently facing. Getting the games in balances against the safety concerns all of American society currently faces. Baseball has already had a series of postponements with the St Louis Cardinals currently not playing due to positive tests.

Speaking to the St Louis Post-Dispatch's Colin Peterson, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said, "I have avoided hypotheticals, in general. The only thing I would say to you is as long as you have 29 clubs where you're not having positives, and you don't feel like you don't have a risk of cross-contagion, which you don't as long as one is not playing, I think it would be surprising to make the decision that you're going to shut down the other 29 because you have a continuing problem with one. That doesn't seem like the right decision to make."

Positive tests loom over the MLS season the same way it did over MLS is Back when FC Dallas and Nashville were unable to play. That left them with a three-game deficit that they're now making up with the earliest return to play at home. That also introduces a unique situation with FC Dallas allowing 5,110 fans to attend the game in person. The Texas Tribune's Valeria Olivares reports on the specifics of playing the first MLS game in a league stadium since February while also allowing fans.

In the soccer news, The Athletic's Sam Stjeskal talks to FC Dallas personnel about finally playing a game that counts. The NY Times' Andrew Keh makes the case for keeping how MLS is Back showed instant replay decisions. MLSsoccer's Charles Boehm explains what is working for the Portland Timbers. The Root's Felice Leon on the Say it Loud documentary as part of the MLS is Black campaign.

FIFA announced that all Asian World Cup qualifiers scheduled for the October and November international windows will move to 2021 due to the pandemic. The Independent's Miguel Delaney on the importance of a team like Atalanta making it this far in the Champions League.

Photo by Jared Martinez, Matt Stith, and Devin L'Amoreaux - MLS Communications