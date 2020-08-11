Preview: The MLS is Back final

Tuesday has the MLS is Back final on the schedule (8:30pm ET - ESPN) and an easy enough question considering the circumstances. If your team isn't involved, how much does Major League Soccer's impromptu knockout tournament matter? More to the point, how much does it matter with the regular season resuming tomorrow in Dallas?

MLS itself pushed this question forward with the quick scheduling of regular season games. That might be advantageous for the league in the big picture, but it also takes some of the importance off of the teams left inside the Orlando bubble. Portland vs Orlando may be the final few expected, but there's a trophy, cash, and the Champions League on the line.

To that last enticement, Concacaf announced it fully intends to finish the 2020 version of the Champions League. "The Confederation is committed to concluding the 2020 Concacaf Champions League and crowning a regional champion," Concacaf's statement reads. "The winner will also qualify as the Concacaf representative at the FIFA Club World Cup. A further update on a schedule and format to resume this competition will be communicated in due course."

Depending on league finish, that Champions League spot could end up being the biggest price. Cash is nice, but so is the chance to play games that count with the potential of advancing to the Club World Cup. It would almost seem business as usual for Major League Soccer that the team that cracks the Champions League is the entry from MLS is Back.

Portland is the nominal favorite based on overall reputation. The Timbers can shift their attach with one of the strongest midfields in the tournament. Orlando has Nani, which makes him the target of the Timbers defense as well as the likeliest player on the field to change the game. It's not a situation of Nani vs Portland, at least not quite. We've seen enough examples of power forward teams overwhelming opponents. We've also seen what happens when the adjustments from the other side work. Otherwise, we'd have different teams playing for the MLS is Back trophy.

Whether or not that's a knock against the actual finalists, both got there by making the necessary adjustments. The group stage already established that as the main narrative for this tournament. The teams that could change their games did better than the teams with MLS superstars that couldn't shift their tactics and thinking. That alone is enough of a compliment for Portland and Orlando. Later tonight, one of them gets a trophy to go with that.

MLSsoccer's Matthew Doyle previews the MLS is Back final. The Oregonian's Matt Cohen on what's at stake for the Timbers. ESPN Front Row's Mac Nwulu interviews Taylor Twellman about broadcasting MLS is Back. SB Nation's Greg Oldfield looks back at when the USMNT played United German Hungarians.

In Europe, Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg beat IFK Norrkping 3-2 at home in the Allsvenskan. Falling behind in the 3rd minute, Anthony van der Hurk equalized in the 9th and converted a 22nd minute penalty. Norrkoping equalized in the 62nd. Rasmus Jonsson scored for Helsingborg in the 80th with van der Hurk seeing red four minutes into stoppage time.

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson wonders about the coaching change at Juventus. The NY Times' Rory Smith and Tariq Panja look at the Champions League setup in Lisbon.

