RB Leipzig exits the Champions League

Wednesday's soccer news starts with RB Leipzig's Champions League run coming to an end. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 64th minute in the 3-0 semifinal loss to PSG at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. PSG went ahead in the 13th minute, adding goals in the 42nd and 56th. RB Leipzig finished with 3 shots on goal to PSG's 9. A 3rd-place finish in the Bundesliga means Leipzig qualifies for the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

"We're very proud to have made it to the semifinals, even though the frustration is the overriding emotion at the moment," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "It is very impressive to be among the four best teams in Europe. A lot of things have to come together in order to beat an opponent like PSG. We have a long way to go to reach that level, but we're a team capable of developing, and we've already achieved a lot."

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson explains what PSG got right to see of Leipzig. ESPN's Mark Ogden explains how much PSG has spent to get to this point. The Independent's Miguel Delaney with PSG's talent finally showing at the right time.

Moving to Major League Soccer, Toronto FC shutout Vancouver 3-0 at BMO Field. Pablo Piatti scored in the 27th and 59th minutes with Jonathan Osorio assisting on both goals. Nick DeLeon made it 3-0 in the 83rd. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg needed one save to keep the clean sheet.

"It felt like a home game for sure," Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley said. "We miss having 30,000 people inside this stadium pushing us on every single play and creating an atmosphere that is quite honestly unmatched in the whole league."

In Mexico's second division, Rubio Rubin wasn't in the squad for Dorados in their 2-1 home loss to Celaya. Gabrial Onate opened the scoring for Dorados in the 65th minute. Celaya equalized in the 67th and converted an 89th minute penalty.

FIFA announced the agenda for the 70th Congress. That will include approving clarification of the rules for changing international registration. The Congress is set for a virtual meeting on September 18.

Also in the soccer news, Barcelona announced Ronald Koeman as the club's new coach. Previously the coach of the Dutch national team, Koeman signed a two-year deal with the club. Barcelona exited the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage after finishing 2nd in La Liga. He replaces Quique Setien, let go by Barcelona on Monday. Setien took the job on January 13.

AP's Tales Azzoni explains the latest strong connection between Barcelona and Holland. The Athletic's James Horncastle talks to Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino about his attempts to revive Italy's top league.

This team!! What a season we’ve had. So proud of everything we’ve achieved. Unfortunately the CL adventure ends here but we’ll be back 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HXEz6R55uW — Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) August 18, 2020

