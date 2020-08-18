RB Leipzig tries to take another step

The soccer news starts with the Champions League moving to the semifinal stage with an open understanding of what counts as suprising. It's certainly not what would normally be an obvious underdog beating a stronger team. We've seen enough of that to this point to suggest a trend. With that in mind, Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig should like their chances against PSG later today (3pm ET - Univision and CBS All Access).

Adams is responsible for RB Leipzig making it this far, with his deflected shot seeing them past Atletico Madrid. That wasn't necessarily an upset considering the situation. Atletico's run to the quarterfinals led through Liverpool so long ago that it didn't have much of a push in August at an empty Estadio Jose Alvalade. There's a checklist of items that might help explain the results we saw in the quarterfinals, with at least the slight expectation of surprises in the semis.

With Bayern Munich playing like the favorites in the other half of the bracket, that moves to RB Leipzig upsetting PSG. The French champions needed a stoppage time comeback to get past Atalanta 2-1. Playing against the referee's whistle is always dangerous. Still, in this era of extending time, PSG had five more minutes after scoring their winner. So did Atalanta, unable to come up with a response and exiting as an interesting story.

"Given that we've played several games in a short span of time following the enforced break, you could see that several of the players were feeling the effects of that," RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "But, they've since recharged their batteries and we're able to give it our all once again. It was a key factor against Atletico, and will be especially important once again against Paris. We need to have the desire, the hunger and the will to want to win this game! We're happy to have reached the semis, but the team wants to advance. That's the impression I got from training, as well as from our quarterfinal against Madrid. I'm also convinced that the team is up for it."

Also in the soccer news, FIFA officially announced a new end of January window in 2021. It replaces the 2020 September window for every confederation except for UEFA. FIFA also officially set aside July 2 to August 1 for the 2021 Gold Cup.

The US Soccer Federation officially canceled the 2020 US Open Cup. “Despite this setback, the importance and significance of US Soccer’s National Championship continues to grow, and we look forward to launching the 2021 tournament next spring with the same enthusiasm that was planned for this year’s 100-team competition,” Open Cup commissioner Paul Marstaller said in the press statement. “Every club cherishes the chance to compete for a major national trophy and the U.S. Open Cup will be waiting for them next year.”

Mix Diskerud scored in Helsingborg's 2-1 home loss to Sirius in the Allsvenskan. Diskerud opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Sirius equalized in the 42nd and went ahead from an 89th minute penalty. Diskerud saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

iNews' Pete Hall makes the case for RB Leipzig in an interesting time for the definition of a soccer club. The Independent's Miguel Delaney with the rest of German soccer's issues with RB Leipzig. SI.com's Brian Straus profiles Borussia Dortmund player and USMNT youth international Gio Reyna. AP on the pandemic delaying the start to the Ligue 1 season.

