Ream’s Fulham wins promotion

The 2019-20 Championship season came to an end on Tuesday with Fulham beating Brentford 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium. With the game scoreless in regulation, Joe Bryan scored for Fulham in the 105th minute, doubling the lead in the 117th. Brentford pulled a goal back four minutes into extra time. Fulham takes the final promotion place after finishing 4th tied on points with 3rd-place Brentford.

"Along the way we've pushed and pushed, tried to change the mentality, trying to change a real way about us, because we knew how important it was, but trying to balance that with an expectation," Fulham head coach Scott Parker said. "I'm proud, because I've seen a team that has transformed, but I also see a team that's still learning and still growing and still needs to improve, but I just feel proud at the moment."

Also in the soccer news, Wigan Athletic lost its appeal against a 12-point deduction for going into administration during the season. The points deduction relegated the club to League One. "The Independent Disciplinary Commission has ruled that the appeal has not been successful," Wigan's statement read. "The club put forward a strong case and naturally we are disappointed at the decision. The first team management will now prepare the team for next season’s Sky Bet League One campaign."

The Football League explained why the decision applied to the 2019-20 season even though the club entered administration after the season would've concluded under the original schedule.

"The reason for this approach was due to the administration taking place after the fourth Thursday in March," the EFL statement read. In such circumstances EFL Regulations state that, in the event a Club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the league campaign, then the deduction would apply in the following season. As the Club was not in the relegation places following the last round of Championship fixtures, the sanction was then applied to their 2019/20 total which resulted in a 23rd placed finish. In cases of insolvency, the panel does not determine the timing of the sanction as it can in independent disciplinary proceedings. The decision of the arbitration panel is final and legally binding."

Moving to MLS is Back, Philadelphia plays Portland in the first semifinal later tonight. Philadelphia advanced as the 2nd-place team in Group A, tied on points with winners Orlando City. The Union knocked out New England 1-0 in the round of 16, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Portland won Group F with 7 points to LAFC's 5. The Timbers needed penalties to see of FC Cincinnati in the round of 16, beating NYCFC 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson explains how a club like Manchester City operates in the transfer market. BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan updates the situation with Newcastle United's ownership. The Guardian's Paul MacInnes on what travel issues could mean for the Champions League and Europa League in 2020-21. Inside World Football's Paul Nicholson on Germany taking steps to address issues with pro soccer.

Photo by Mike Egerton - PA Wire via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com