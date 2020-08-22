The Galaxy surprises LAFC

The MLS roundup starts with the LA Galaxy beating LAFC 2-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Ethan Zubak scored in the 26th minute with Sebastian Lletget doubling the lead in the 54th. Julian Araujo assisted on both goals with David Bingham keeping the clean sheet with three saves. LAFC forward Carlos Vela exited in the second-half with an injury.

"It was a terrible game for us," LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. "I told the team, it's a day where I'm going to take responsibility because we didn't look like ourselves. We never found any rhythm. The game had no tempo. We weren't dangerous, and we just looked like we were second best throughout the day."

Cincinnati and DC United finished 0-0. Cincinnati had 2 shots on target to DC's 1. "We controlled the game for big parts in the second half,” Cincinnati coach Jaap Stam said. “It was very good for us. That is what we try to do."

Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-1 on the road. Gadi Kinda put Sporting up in the 12th minute. An own-goal leveled the score in the 32nd minute with another own-goal putting Sporting up for good in the 55th.

"We’re getting back to some sense of normalcy by playing at somebody else’s stadium as opposed to in Orlando," Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said. "That was surreal, for sure. It still is, a little bit, with not having fans in the stadium. But traveling here and then going into the locker room and just having a regular kind of sequence within the way the game starts and plays, it was good. I thought both teams competed pretty well for not having fans in the stadium."

Houston and Dallas also finished scoreless. The Dynamo had the lead 6 to 1 with shots on target. "I’m not okay with the result," Dynamo coach Tab Ramos said. "Sometimes you can’t control the result. I’m okay with the effort and I think the team was ready to play. I think they took the game from Dallas for basically 90 minutes. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result. I’m not happy with that. We want to get a win. It would’ve put us ahead of Dallas and likely ahead of Vancouver as well. We couldn’t get it done and I’m disappointed with the result more than anything else.”

Toronto shutout Vancouver 1-0 at BMO Field. Richie Laryea scored in the 15th minute. Quentin Westberg kept the clean sheet with one save.

Atlanta shutout Nashville 2-0 at home. Gonzalo Martinez scored in the 40th and 87th minutes. Brad Guzan kept the clean sheet with five saves.

Tonight, I think you saw, especially that there were times when we had excellent sequence of play and build up from back to front," Guzan siad. "Of course, it wasn’t perfect for the entire game, but we knew it wasn’t going to be. We knew there were going to be times when we had to react in a positive way to put out some fires and defend. Nashville is entitled to have the ball as well. We need to be a bit cleaner with the ball, myself included, and that is going to come."

Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-2 in their first official home game. Julian Carranza scored the first goal at Inter Miami stadium to put the home side up 1-0. Daryl Dike equalized in the 18th with Carranza returning the Inter lead in the 23rd minute. Rodolfo Pizarro made it 3-1 Miami in the 48th with Nani scoring for Orlando in the 80th minute.

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 4-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. An own-goal put the Rapids up in the 38th minute. Damir Kreilach equalized for Real Salt Lake in the 57th. Maikel Chang made it 2-1 in the 76th, assisting on Corey Baird's goal in the 85th. Chang and Baird assisted on Justin Meram's goal in the 89th minute.

Portland hosts Seattle on Sunday to finish off the weekend schedule.

Photo by Atlanta United