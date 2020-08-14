Tyler Adams claims his moment

Friday's soccer news starts with Tyler Adams getting credit for lining up a shot just outside the box to send RB Leipzig to the Champions League semifinals. That shot required quite the deflection to end up in the back of the net, sending RB Leipzig through 2-1 over Atletico Madrid. Dani Olmo put Leipzig up in the 50th minute with Atletico equalizing from the penalty spot in the 71st. Adams scored in the 88th, immediately launching a discussion of the most important goal scored by an American player for their club. Adams tops a lot of those lists. RB Leipzig advances to play PSG on August 18.

"I wanted to provide some energy after coming off the bench and think I managed to do that," Adams said. "I'm not really a goalscorer, but of course it makes me proud to score such an important goal in the Champions League quarterfinals. Now we're all really excited for the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. They're a strong team and we're looking forward to the match."

Reuters has Atletico Madrid's response to losing to RB Leipzig. The Athletic's Michael Cox foces on RB Leipzig's tactics.

In the Allsvenskan, Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 58th minute of Hammarby's 2-1 win at IFK Norrkoping. Hammarby went ahead in the 16th minute through a Kalle Bjorklund goal with Norrkoping equalizing from the penalty spot in the 51st. Abdul Khalili scored Hammarby's winner five minutes into stoppage time. Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg lost 3-1 at Sirius. Already down three goals, Alex Timossi Andersson scored for Helsingborg in the 69th minute.

Also in the soccer news, St Louis's MLS expansion team got a name and logo. St Louis City SC begins play in 2023, undoubtedly delighting fans across MLS by letting them know that the SC also stands for "Soccer Capital." It's an interesting choice for a team that has played no games and has no direct connection to any previous professional soccer team.

For those extra curious, the St Louis Stars made the NASL final once, in 1972 in the pre-Soccer Bowl era. Over 14 seasons, they made the playoffs four times before leaving for Anaheim in a 1978 season that saw three other teams relocate. The St Louis Steamers spent most of the 1980s in the MISL, losing three finals. The St Louis Ambush took over in the 90s, winning the 1994-95 NPSL championship. Add in the Open Cup wins from various teams from the 1920s through the late 80s. Is that enough to challenge Philadelphia, New York, and the greater Boston area, not to mention LA, as the soccer capital of the country? Some people obviously think so.

Major League Soccer also announced a solution to the border problem for the league's restart. Canada isn't allowing professional sports teams to cross back and forth, resulting in the Toronto Blue Jays playing home games in Buffalo and the National Hockey League playing all of its games in two Canadian cities. The Canadian MLS teams will play each other over the opening six rounds with those games also qualifying a team for the Canadian Championship Final against a Canadian Premier League team. The winner of that game will take Canada's spot in the Concacaf Champions League. Apparently forgetting the move across pro sports not to use military imagery and phrasing, the league's press release refers to that one-off final as "The Battle of the North." The Canadian Premier League is playing its entire season at the University of Prince Edward Island starting on August 13.

The league also responded to the booing directed at players for kneeling during the anthem at the start of the Dallas vs Nashville game and the ensuing social media comments. "Some of the comments made on social media following the match were appalling," the statement read "We want to be very clear that MLS will not tolerate any abuse or threats to any individual player or team who decides to exercise their right to peaceful protest during the playing of the national anthem or any other pre-game ceremony."

FC Dallas investor/operators Clark and Dan Hunt also released a statement. "We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable."

SI.com's Brian Straus on St Louis SC and naming conventions in MLS. The LA Times' Kevin Baxter has Adama Diomande's LAFC exit.

