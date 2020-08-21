Wins for the Red Bulls and Columbus in MLS

Friday's soccer news starts in Major League Socer, with the Red Bulls beating NYCFC 1-0 at Red Bull Arena. Kyle Duncan scored in the 59th minute with Ryan Meara keeping the clean sheet.

"28 days since our last game, and there's a lot of time," Red Bulls coach Chris Armas said. "I think what I've seen in 28 days is a real team that sticks together and we look every day to (get) 1% better.... Our principles showed up on the day."

Columbus shutout Chicago 3-0 at MAPFRE Stadium. Derrick Etienne scored in the 20th minute with Darlington Nagbe doubling the lead in the 81st. Gyasi Zardes finished off the goals in the 88th.

"Personally, I don't think it's a 3-0 game," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "I think we struggled in the first 15 minutes. It took us a while to come into the game. I feel the team actually stepped up, created chances, created good moments, very good moments. The lesson is, and again, it's the same what we spoke about in Orlando. The last thing is that we need to be better in finishing our chances because we create chances, every single game we create chances. We need to be better in finishing them and then it's too easy, the 1-0 is clearly too easy. It's one long ball and there is a goal. That cannot happen. It's too easy."

New England and Philadelphia finished 0-0 at Gillette Stadium. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves to Andre Blake's one.

"I think as a group, obviously defending as a group is the main thing. I thought we did really well tonight," New England midfielder Matt Polster said. "I thought we limited their front three that are pretty dynamic to very little. Obviously they'll always get a couple chances but I thought we did really well on that side of things. Offensively, again, I know Bruce was harping on it quite a bit when they came back from Orlando, to create more chances. I thought we did that tonight."

Andrija Novakovich subbed off in the 67th minute of Frosinone's 1-0 win at Spezia. Their Serie B promotion final series ended 1-1 on aggregate with Spezia advancing on the higher league position tiebreaker. Marcus Rohden scored the game's only goal in the 61st minute. Frosinone goalkeeper Francesco Bardi didn't need to make a save to keep the clean sheet.

"Too bad, because in the two games we missed 25 minutes of the first-half of the first-leg and that's it," Frosinone coach Alessandro Nesta said. "And we paid too much for what we did afterwards. In the two games we deserved a little more.... Sorry, it's a very bitter evening. I'm sorry for the players who have really given everything, I'm sorry for the whole club, for the fans, for those who work in this club. I repeat that we deserved a different ending."

The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas talks to former Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer about his exit following MLS is Back. The Canadian Press reports on the Impact letting in 250 fans.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney asks about big game players in the Champions League final. SI.com's Avi Creditor looks at Antonee Robinson's move to Fulham. The Guardian's David Goldblatt on climate change impacting soccer.

Photo by Tom Bouwer - ISIPhotos.com