Draws and shutouts as MLS phase two continues

Monday's soccer news starts with the MLS roundup. Nashville and Houston drew 1-1 at Nissan Stadium to open the weekend schedule. Daniel Rios scored for Nashville in the 49th with Maynor Figueroa equalizing in the 89th.

"We just want to give the best effort we can give and try to get the win from the first minute to the last," Houston coach Tab Ramos said. "I think we did that. Not all of it was great. Some of our playing was slow. We did miss on some controls in the final third that ended as turnovers creating chances for them, but I felt they were a hard team to break down. They defended with four that were just sitting there the whole time and it became hard. I think we got them on the wings a few times to create however many shots we had, I think it was 18 to 20 shots. We were creating the opportunities but unfortunately they're not converting to goals right now."

NYCFC shutout Cincinnati 4-0 at Red Bull Arena. Alexandru Mitrita put NYCFC up in the opening minute. Anton Tinnerholm doubled the lead in the 25th with Mitrita scoring again in the 43rd. Jesus Medina finished off the scoring in the 88th. Sean Johnson made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

New England picked up three points on the road with a 2-0 win at DC. Gustavo Bou scored in the 86th and had an assist on Adam Buksa's goal in the 90th. Matt Turner made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

"We have, I think, nine games left if I'm doing my math correctly," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "It's an odd year. I don't even know how to explain it. Certainly, that was the best game we've played this year. It was a complete game, we had to work real hard. DC United needed to get a result tonight and they pushed us. We did a good job in all aspects of the game, so that was certainly something I'm pleased with. Hopefully it continues."

The Red Bulls came back to beat Montreal 4-1 at home. Bojan put the impact up in the 1st minute. Tom Barlow equalized in the 14th, scoring again in the 35th. Daniel Royer made it 3-1 New York in the 56th with Kaku assisting. Kaku scored in the 57th. The Impact finished a man down with a red card to Luis Binks in the 90th for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

The shutouts continued at Soldier Field with the Fire beating Atlanta United 2-0. Fabian Herbers scored in the 7th minute with Robert Beric doubling the lead in the 39th. Bobby Shuttleworth made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

"We were looking to be aggressive at the start of the game, similar to the game against Dallas," Atlanta interim coach Stephen Glass said. "For whatever reason, that didn't happen. I don't particularly think it was Chicago being better than us, but I think we played into their hands and missed opportunities to go forward. That was really that. Obviously, they got the early goal and some confidence and started flowing through us. We didn't do well enough to prevent the things they were good at that we've shown the group. As a group we weren't good enough tonight."

Yet another shutout, with Philadelphia beating Inter Miami 3-0 at home. Anthony Fontana scored in the 25th. Illsinho made it 2-0 in the 69th with Kacper Przybylko assisting on both Union goals. Inter had a chance to pull a goal back in the 77th, but Gonzalo Higuain sent his penalty attempt well over the bar. Brenden Aaronson scored six minutes into stoppage time. Andre Blake made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Toronto came back to beat Columbus 3-1 at Rentschler Field. An own-goal put the Crew up in the 40th with Jozy Altidore equalizing in the 48th. Alejandro Pozuelo assisted on the Altidore goal, scoring in the 59th. Richie Laryea assisted on the Pozueolo goal, scoring in the 76th minute.

Minnesota and Real Salt Lake finished 0-0 at Allianz Field. United had the lead on shots on goal 7 to 4.

FC Dallas and Orlando also finished scoreless. Orlando played a man down from the 69th minute, picking up a second yellow card for unsporting behavior.

Portland beat Vancouver 1-0 as the away team at Providence Park. Felipe Mora scored in the 5th minute with Steve Clark making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Seattle beat the Galaxy 3-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Cristian Roldan put the Sounders up in the 12th minute with Jordan Morris assisting. Morris made it 2-0 Seattle in the 38th with Roldan scoring again in the 61st. Sebastian Lletget pulled a goal back for LA in the 88th minute.

The weekend ended with San Jose coming back to beat LAFC 2-1 at Banc of California Stadium. Mark-Anthony Kaye scored for LAFC in the 45th minute. San Jose's Shea Salinas equalized in the 80th with Jackson Yueill scoring the Earthquakes' winner three minutes into stoppage time.

"I think the game plan was good," San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. "We played against a powerful opponent in this league, a rival that has scored multiple goals on us every time we have played them in the past. The only thing I ask the players is that they double down against adversity. In life and in football, whoever fights is not dead."

The Washington Post's Steven Goff on DC United's loss. The Boston Globe's Frank Dell'Apa reports on the Revolution's win. The LA Times' Kevin Baxter looks at the reversal of fortune for the Galaxy.

The NY Times' Tariq Panja explains the player release issues that are impacting the October international window. The Ringer's Brian Phillips argues for always watching Leeds United this season. The Telegraph takes up the handball issue and instant replay. The Athletic's Sam Lee on Manchester City's lopsided home loss to Leicester City.

I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this club. What’s the point of the BLM jerseys/armbands, the kneeling before every game and the commitment to ending racism if we don’t address it when it happens right before our eyes? This is NEVER acceptable and we will not stand for it. https://t.co/9ilkYrUHyR — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) September 26, 2020

Photo by Jeremy Olson - ISIPhotos.com