FIFA suspends Trinidad & Tobago

Friday's soccer news starts with FIFA upholding what they believe to be a crucial concept in soccer governance. Federations aren't supposed to go to their domestic courts to seek relief over soccer decisions. Trinidad & Tobago is the latest to decide to take that route, with their soccer leadership filing suit against a FIFA decision in local courts.

At issue was FIFA stepping in and taking control of the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association. That move happened due to issues with governance and finances. FIFA replaced the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association leadership with a normalization committee. The former leadership announced on Wednesday that they were withdrawing their lawsuit to comply with a FIFA deadline.

On Friday, FIFA officially suspended Trinidad & Tobago. "The Bureau of the FIFA Council today suspended the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) with immediate effect due to grave violations of the FIFA Statutes," their statement read. "The suspension was prompted by the former leadership of the TTFA lodging a claim before a local court in Trinidad and Tobago in order to contest the decision of the FIFA Council to appoint a normalisation committee for the TTFA. This course of action was in direct breach of article 59 of the FIFA Statutes, which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in the FIFA regulations."

FIFA specified that the suspension will hold until, "the TTFA fully complies with its obligations as a member of FIFA, including recognising the legitimacy of the appointed normalisation committee and bringing its own statutes into line with the FIFA Statutes."

Concacaf said, "for the purposes of the 2021 Gold Cup draw, scheduled to take place on Monday September 28, at 8:00 pm ET, Trinidad and Tobago will be drawn in the Prelims as planned. However, they will only participate in the competition if the suspension imposed on the TTFA is lifted by FIFA by 5:00 pm ET on December 18, 2020."

Moving to games on the field, Zack Steffen was in goal for Manchester City in their 2-1 home win over Bournemouth in the League Cup. Liam Delap scored for City in the 18th minute with Bournemouth equalizing in the 22nd. Phil Foden scored for City in the 75th minute.

'Well the goal we conceded was almost unstoppable," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. "We didn’t defend the shot properly. After he saved on a counter attack. He was calm. He was safe. He gave a good performance."

In Europa League third round qualifying, John Brooks subbed out in the 62nd minute of Wolfsburg's 2-0 home win over Desna Chernihiv. Joshua Guilavogui scored for Wolfsburg in the 16th minute. Wolfsburg went a man up in the 60th minute with Daniel Ginczek scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

"I’m very happy we’re through," Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner. "We’re playing every three days and we’ve gone another game without conceding.... Overall I’m very pleased we won the game and reached the Europa League play-offs."

Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 84th minute of Besiktas's 1-1 home draw with Rio Ave, losing 4-2 on penalties. Guven Yalcin scored for Besiktas in the 15th minute with Rio Ave equalizing in the 85th. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't in the squad for Spurs in their 3-1 win at KF Shkendija. Erik Lamela put Spurs up in the 5th minute with KF Shkendija equalizing in the 55th. Son Heung-Min gave Spurs the lead for good in the 70th with Harry Kane doubling the lead in the 79th.

MLSsoccer's Tom Bogert reports that FC Dallas is set to get a solidarity payment over the Weston McKennie transfer. AP's Graham Dunbar explains UEFA's plan to makeup Champions League games if necessary. The Athletic's Michael Cox on Barcelona's issues still trying to maintain the Guardiola era. SI'com's Jonathan Wilson works through Luis Suarez moving from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid. The Telegraph's Jamie Carragher on the issues with Manchester United.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of FIFA