Nashville beats Atlanta, Colorado routs Real Salt Lake, Quakes draw

The soccer news starts with the MLS roundup with two big surprises over the weekend. Nashville beat Atlanta 4-2 at home. Dominique Badji scored for Nashville in the opening minute with Jeff Larentowicz equalizing in the 19th. Badji assisted on Hany Mukhtar's goal in the 28th. Dax McCarty also picked up assists on the two opening goals, scoring himself in the 36th minute. McCarty picked up a third assist on Abu Danladi's goal in the 57th. George Bello scored for Atlanta in the 61st.

"I don't think any manager in the country can legislate for the sort of mistakes we made tonight," Atlanta coach Stephen Glass said. "Defensively, off a set piece –poor, giving the ball away –poor. Not defending crosses. A team can't be on the front foot if you can't pass it out of your own half. That would be the reasoning behind not being on the front foot tonight."

Colorado had no issues on the road against Real Salt Lake, winning 5-0. Diego Rubio scored in the 3rd and 10th minutes with Sam Vines making it 3-0 in the 49th. Rubio assisted on Braiain Galvan's goal in the 55th. Colorado went a man up in the 64th with a red card to Douglas Martinez for violent conduct. Cole Bassett finished off the Rapids' goals in the 88th minute.

Chicago and Columbus drew 2-2 at Soldier Field. Djordje Mihailovic put the Fire up in the 11th minute with Robert Beric assisting. Beric scored in the 14th. Gyasi Zardes assisted on Fatai Aslashe's goal in the 68th with Zardes equalizing in the 88th minute.

"Look, I think finishing chances or finishing plays, it's often details, it's often concentration, it's often, is it the last pass, is it the final cross, is it your actual finishing?," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "So it has to do a little bit with everything, there's not one button you can press and then it works. You have to keep working in training, when there is an easy solution always in training, sometimes you look at finishing, there is no pressure, no opponent, you have to be focused and concentrated and try to score all of these chances you have in training. You have to repeat things, you have to believe and stay positive. There's a lot of things, it's not just one button you can press."

The Red Bulls turned things around at DC, winning 2-0. Aaron Long scored in the 29th with Daniel Royer doubling the lead in the 60th. Kaku assisted on both goals with Ryan Meara making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

NYCFC beat Cincinnati 2-1 at their temporary home at Red Bull Arena. Alexander Ring opened the scoring for New York in the 39th minute with Anton Tinnerholm making it 2-0 in the 55th. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 74th minute.

Orlando City beat Miami 2-1 at Exploria Stadium. An own-goal put Orlando up in the 34th with Brek Shea equalizing for Inter in the 65th. Mauricio Pereyra scored for Orlando in the 69th minute.

Philadelphia beat New England 2-1 at home. The Revs went a man down in the 56th minute with a second yellow to Matt Polster for unsporting behavior. Anthony Fontana took advantage for the Union in the 73rd. Tajon Buchanan equalized for New England in the 81st. Fontana scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

"We conceded a corner that we didn't need to concede," New England coach Bruce Arena said about Philadelphia's winner. "That ball could've been sent over the touchline for a throw-in. Having said that, we had an opportunity to clear the ball better on the corner, and then get to the shooter better. I think we could've done a better job defending that corner."

FC Dallas beat Houston 2-1 at Toyota Stadium. Andres Ricaurte put Dallas up in the 28th minute with Memo Rodriguez equalizing for Houston in the 41st. Franco Jara scored for Dallas in the 61st.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Minnesota United 1-0 at home. Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute with Graham Zusi assisting. Tim Melia didn't need a save to keep the clean sheet, with Sporting putting seven shots on target.

Montreal came back to beat Vancouver 4-2 on the road. Theo Bair opened the scoring for Vancouver in the 7th minute. The Impact answered with a 15th minute equalizer from Orji Okwonkwo and a first-half stoppage time penalty converted by Saphir Taider. Taider and Okwonkwo assisted on Samuel Piette's goals in the 51st. Up a man from a 57th minute red card to Vancouver's Lucas Cavallini for unsporting behavior, Piette assisting on Romell Quito's goal in the 60th minute. The Whitecaps got an own-goal in the 66th. The Impact also saw red with Emanuel Maciel exiting in the 72nd minute for a serious foul.

LAFC returned to form at home against Portland, winning 4-2. Falling behind to Eryk Williamson's goal in the 25th minute, Mark-Anthony Kaye equalized for LA in the 37th. Diego Rossi put LAFC ahead in the 41st with Bradley Wright-Phillips scoring in first-half stoppage time. A Jeremy Ebobisse goal a minute later in first-half stoppage time pulled the Timbers within one. Danny Musovski scored for LAFC five minutes into stoppage time.

The schedule concluded with San Jose and the Galaxy drawing 0-0 at Earthquakes Stadium. Both teams finished with two shots on goal.

"I think today we saw a different San Jose," San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. "Thinking about the previous game that we played, which was terrible, today we got back the intensity with how we pressed and saw a more focused team."

