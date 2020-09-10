Problems continue for Atlanta and LAFC

Thursday's soccer news has the MLS roundup, starting with Inter Miami's 2-1 home win over Atlanta United. Lewis Morgan put Inter up in the 28th minute with Eric Remedi equalizing in the 33rd. Morgan scored again in the 38th. Atlanta had a penalty in the 40th minute converted on a rebound but waived off due to encroachment by United and Inter. That gave United a retake that Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles once again saved.

"The impact is pretty clear in terms of the result," Atlanta interim coach Stephen Glass said. "I think it's an overriding factor in not getting a result tonight. Also, it probably should have been a red card, not probably, definitely should have been a red card. The referee not choosing to send him off is a massive factor in the game. In terms of the confusion on the pitch, I didn't see any confusion. Ezequiel (Barco) was going to take the penalty kicks. Maybe Cubo (Torres) didn't realize that. Ezequiel had two opportunities to do it and the goalkeeper made a couple of saves."

Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-2 at Allianz Field. Mason Toye opened the scoring for United in the 11th minute with Kevin Molino doubling the lead in the 28th. Ricardo Pepi pulled a goal back for Dallas in the 42nd, but Molino made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 70th. Santiago Mosquera scored for Dallas in the 77th minute. Minnesota's Romain Metanire saw red in the 82nd for a serious foul.

Toronto beat Montreal 2-1 at Stade Saputo. Pablo Piatti scored for Toronto in the 32nd with Victor Wanyama equalizing in the 53rd. Jozy Altidore put Toronto up for good in the 89th minute.

Colorado and Houston drew 1-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Christian Ramirez put Houston up in the 46th with Lalas Abubaker equalizing six minutes into stoppage time.

"I think overall, the team made a great effort," Houston coach Tab Ramos said. "Today wasn't our day as far as keeping the ball and creating opportunities, but at the same time we were playing a team that was playing up at pretty much one of their key games of their season, especially considering this season is shorter. We knew they were going to fight for their lives today and credit to them. Colorado did a great job – they kept the pressure on us the whole time. We had a difficult time getting out."

Real Salt Lake shutout LAFC 3-0 at home. Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the 9th minute. Justin Meram made it 2-0 in the 47th with Albert Rusnak finishing off the goals from the penalty spot in the 79th. Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna made eight saves to keep the clean sheet.

