Reyna scores in DFB Pokal

Tuesday's soccer news starts with a goal for Gio Reyna in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Reyna subbed out in the 57th minute of Borussia Dortmund's 5-0 win at MSV Duisburg. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute with Jude Bellingham doubling the lead in the 30th. Playing a man up from the 38th minute, Thorgan Hazard added a goal in the 39th. Reyna made it 4-0 in the 50th with Marco Reus finishing off the Dortmund goals in the 58th minute.

"Raphael Guerreiro and Nico Schulz play the position I played today, but both of them were out injured," Hazard said. "The coach asked if I could play in this role and I said yes. It's not a problem for me, I play this position for the national team. The most important thing is being able to help the team."

Bobby Wood subbed on in the 78th minute for Hamburg in their 41 loss at Dynamo Dresden. Hamburg trailed from the 3rd minute, giving up goals in the 16th and 53rd/ Amadou Onana scored for Hamburg in the 89th with Dynamo Dresden converting a penalty four minutes into stoppage time. Wood saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Christian Pulisic wasn't in the squad for Chelsea's 3-1 win at Brighton to open their Premier League schedule. Jorginho converted a 23rd minute Chelsea penalty with Brighton equalizing in the 54th. Chelsea regained the lead through Reece James in the 56th with Kurt Zouma scoring in the 66th minute.

"Christian was training with us last week but he had a bit of discomfort a couple of days ago when he was trying to be in contention for today," Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said. "It would have been a big ask for today and he has had to take a few steps back and we will have to see."

Also in the soccer news, The Champions League third qualifying round is today and tomorrow, the next to last step for clubs trying to make it to the group stage. UEFA divides this round between the league and champions path, with the more familiar names in the league path later today. This is the final single-leg round with PAOK hosts Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv plays AZ, and Gent faces Rapid Vienna. The playoff round returns to the standard two-leg format with the PAOK vs Benfica winner playing Krasnodar and the winners of Dynamo Kyiv vs AZ, and Gent vs Rapid Vienna advancing to play each other. The losers from the league path drop to the Europa League group stage.

Wednesday's champions path has 10 teams left. Ferencvaros plays Dinamo Zagreb, Qarabag gets Molde, Omonia hosts Red Star Belgrade, Midtjylland plays Young Boys, and Dynamo Brest is at Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Midtjylland vs Young Boys winner advances to play Slavia Prague in the playoff round while the Dynamo Brest vs Maccabi Tel Aviv winner gets Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg. The Omonia vs Red Star Belgrade winner plays Olympiacos and the winners of Ferencvaros vs Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag vs Molde advance to play each other. The losing teams drop to the Europa League playoff round.

DW looks at Borussia Dortmund's chances in the Bundesliga. The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg reports on a potential American takeover at West Ham with the club's owners not interested in selling.

USSoccer.com's Michael Lewis interviews former USMNT player Desmond Armstrong. The Cup's Josh Hakala tells the story of the 1999 Rochester Rhinos.

