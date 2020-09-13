Sargent, Green score in DFB Pokal

Josh Sargent opened the scoring in Werder Bremen's 2-0 win at Carl Zeiss Jena in the DFB Pokal first round. Sargent scored in the 49th minute with Tahith Chong doubling the lead in the 88th. Sargent subbed out in stoppage time.

"I was a bit frustrated at first, but I kept going and was ready for the next chance," Sargent said "Luckily, I took advantage when it came along."

Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig beat Nurnberg 3-0 on the road. Amadou Haidara scored in the 3rd minute with Yussuf Poulsen adding a goal in the 67th. Hwang Hee-Chan finished the scoring in the 90th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 70th minute of Eintracht's 2-1 win at 1860 Munich. Andre Silva put Eintracht up in the 51st minute with Bas Dost doubling the lead in the 56th. 1860 converted a penalty in the 78th minute.

Alfredo Morales subbed out int he 78th minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf's 1-0 win at Ingolstadt. Thomas Pledl scored in the 80th minute. Julian Green scored in Furth's 6-1 win in extra time at RSV Meinerzhagen. Trailing from the 50th minute, Sebastian Ernst equalized for Furth in the 71st. Green scored in the 98th minute with Marco Meyerhofer adding goals in the 103rd and 105th. Dickson Abiama scored in the 113th and 118th. Green subbed out in the 105th minute.

Tim Ream's Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal in their return to the Premier League. Fulham fell behind in the 8th minute, going 2-0 down in the 49th. Arsenal scored again in the 57th minute.

A league down, Geoff Cameron's QPR shutout Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Loftus Road. Lyndon Dykes converted a 54th minute penalty with Ilias Chair making it 2-0 four minutes into stoppage time. Joe Lumley kept the clean sheet without having to make a save.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 78th minute of Sunderland's 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers in League One. Trailing from a 3rd minute penalty, Christopher Maguire equalized for Sunderland in the 82nd. Sunderland's George Dobson saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 83rd minute of Lille's 1-0 home win over Metz. Luiz Araujo scored the game's only goal in the 88th minute. Weston McKennie subbed out at halftime of Juventus's 5-0 friendly win over Novara. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juventus up in the 20th minute with Aaron Ramsey doubling the lead in the 56th. Marko Pjaca scored in the 66th with Manolo Portanova adding two goals in stoppage time. The Serie A season begins for Juventus on Sunday, September 20, at home to Sampdoria.

Aron Johannsson scored in Hammarby's 2-2 home draw with Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg. Imad Khalili put Hammarby up in the 12th minute with Max Svensson equalizing in the 47th. Johannsson scored in the 55th with Alex Timossi Andersson equalizing in the 73rd minute.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 33rd minute of Ajax's 1-0 win at Sparta. Ajax went a man down in the 27th with a red card to Nicolas Tagliafico. Antony scored the game's only goal in the 37th minute. Also in the Eredivisie, Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 63rd minute for Heracles in their 2-0 home shutout of ADO Den Haag. Rai Vloet opened the scoring in the 48th minute with Silvester van der Water doubling the lead in the 70th. ADO went a man down in the 72nd.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 59th minute of Lechia Gdansk's 3-0 loss at Gornik Zabrze in Poland's Ekstraklasa. Shaq Moore's Tenerife shutout Malaga 2-0 at home in the Segunda Division. Suso Santana scored in the 42nd with Jacobo scoring in the 56th.

Tyler Boyd opened the scoring for Besiktas in their 3-1 Super Lig win at Trabzonspor. Up a man from the 63rd, Bernard Mensah converted the ensuing penalty in the 64th. Jeremain Lens finished off the Besiktas goals in the 74th with Tranzonspor scoring in the 86th minute. Eric Lichaj subbed on in the 65th minute of Fatih Karagumruk's 3-0 home win over Yeni Malatyaspor. Ervin Zukanovic opened the scoring in the 4th minute with Artur Sobiech doubling the lead in the 56th. Erik Sabo converted a 74th minute penalty.

Did Not Play: John Brooks (Wolfsburg 4 - Union Furstenwalde 1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 0 - Arsenal 3), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 2 - West Ham 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs 0 - Everton 1), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 1 - Wycombe 0), Duane Holmes (Derby County 0 - Reading 2), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 4 - Waasland Bevern 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien 0 - LASK Linz 1), Romain Gall (Stabaek 2 - Haugesund 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 - Brondby 3), Luis Gil (Viktoria Zizkov 2 - Prostejov 0), Ventura Alvarado (Necaxa 1 - Chivas 2), Jose Torres (Puebla 0 - Juarez 1)

Logo courtesy of the DFB Pokal