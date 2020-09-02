Toronto’s streak ends

Montreal ended Toronto's undefeated streak in league games that stretched back to last August. Rudy Camacho scored in the 14th minute with Clement Diop making six saves to keep the clean sheet at BMO Field. Toronto had a first-half stoppage-time penalty called back after Alejandro Pozuelo passed the ball rather than taking the shot. Pablo Piatti though he had equalized from the pass, but the referee called encroachment negating the goal. Michael Bradley subbed out in stoppage time after a heavy challenge from Emanuel Maciel. The referee initially sent Maciel off before instant replay changed his red to yellow.

"We gifted them the corner kick that led to their first goal," Toronto coach Greg Vanney said. "And then we lose some marking, responsibilities, and/or we just get beat at the back post. So that's 1-0 we're down. Not sure what is going on on the penalty kick. We're down a goal, we should just be burying the ball in the back of the net and move on."

As we covered on Monday, Toronto is in the position of any team on an undefeated streak. Once that streak piles up enough games to matter, the next one counts more. 18 games without a loss certainly does that. Now, Toronto moves on with yet another game against another Canadian MLS team. They're at Vancouver on Saturday, playing at Montreal next Wednesday.

Based on what we think we know, that should end the first stage of regional games. What MLS does with the next set of games on the schedule is an open question. That adds more of the unknown for all the clubs in the league, wondering if they'll get different teams on the schedule alongside the risk of additional travel. The situation with the pandemic in the United States hasn't noticeably changed since MLS relaunched the 2020 schedule last month. The benefits for playing within a region are still the same.

Also in the soccer news, Major League Soccer released another update on the situation with Real Salt Lake. In a statement, the league wrote that it had hired a law firm as part of its investigation into "the recent allegations concerning the culture at Real Salt Lake." SB Nation's Lucas Muller reported on those issues.

The NY Times' Tariq Panja reports on potential antitrust issues in the United States should FIFA outright ban league games from happening in other countries that aren't a part of that league. AP has Tim Howard as part of NBC's Premier League studio coverage this season. The LA Times' Kevin Baxter on travel for the LA teams.

