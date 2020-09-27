Two goals for Johannsson

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in the Allsvenskan with Aron Johannsson scoring twice in Hammarby's 3-1 win at Falkenberg. Down a goal from the 32nd minute, an own-goal leveled the score in the 60th. Johannsson put Hammarby up for good in the 66th, also converting a stoppage time penalty.

In the Bundesliga, Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig drawing 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen. Emil Forsberg scored for Leipzig in the 14th minute with Leverkusen equalizing in the 20th. Adams picked up a yellow card in stoppage time.

"If you look at the course of the game, a draw is the fair result," RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. We started really well and deservedly took the lead, but after the equaliser and the substitution to Yussi, we lost our handle on the game. We had a few difficult situations to deal with and were clearly positioned too deeply. It took us a long time to adjust and regain our structure."

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 87th minute of Werder Bremen's 3-1 win at Schalke. Niclas Fullkrug had a hat-trick with goals in the 22nd, 37th, and a 59th minute penalty. Schalke went a man down in the 84th, scoring three minutes into stoppage time. John Brooks's Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at Freiburg. Trailing from the 11th minute, Josip Brekalo equalized in the 42nd. Brooks saw yellow in the 34th minute.

Julian Green subbed on in the 78th minute of Furth's 1-1 draw at Ore Mountains in the 2.Bundesliga. Sebastian Ernst scored for Furth in the 6th minute with Ore Mountains equalizing in the 23rd. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd's Hallescher lost 2-0 at home to Ingolstadt. Hallescher fell behind to goals in the 55th and 68th minutes, going a man up in the 83rd.

Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at home in the Championship. Down a goal from the 19th minute, Bright Osayi-Samuel equalized in the 28th. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 71st minute of Derby County's 4-0 home loss to Blackburn.

"It was unacceptable, especially the first-half,” Derby County manager Phillip Cocu said. “We were better with our attitude and created more opportunities in the second half, but I always think there is a link why you don’t score and concede a lot. The link, for me, is the way we go into the game and what we are willing to deliver."

A league down, Lynden Gooch subbed out in stoppage time of Sunderland's 1-0 home win over Peterborough. Grant Leadbitter converted an 81st minute penalty with Gooch seeing yellow in the 84th.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 58th minute of Juventus's 2-2 draw at Roma. Roma led 2-0 from a 31st minute penalty, doubling the score in first-half stoppage time. Juventus answered back with Cristiano Ronaldo conerting a 44th minute penalty. With Adrien Rabiot exiting to a 62nd minute red card. Ronaldo scored a short-handed equalizer in the 69th.

"After falling behind, the game got complicated, but we managed to get an important point," Ronaldo said. "We are at the beginning of the season, with a new coach who has different ideas, but I see a great future for the team. The championship is competitive, the teams have strengthened and it will be more complicated, but slowly we will find the form. The team has improved, I see us happier and we work hard with a smile.”

A league down, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 70th minute of Frosinone's 2-0 home loss to Empoli. Moving to the Primeira Liga, Reggie Cannon's Boavista lost 5-0 at home to Porto with all the goals scored in the second-half. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Vienna drew 2-2 at home with Flyeralarm Admira. Christoph Monschein scored for Austria Vienna in the 8th minute with Flyeralarm Admira equalizing in the 28th. Benedikt Pichler returned the Austria Vienna lead in the 52nd with Flyeralarm Admira equalizing in the 87th. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 88th minute.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 84th minute of Ajax's 2-1 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie. Quincy Promes scored for Ajax in the 21st. Ajax's Edson Alvarez saw red in the 44th minute with Vitesse equalizing in the 56th. Antony scored Ajax's short-handed winner in the 70th minute.

Eric Lichaj's Fatih Karagumruk shutout Basaksehir 2-0 at home in the Super Lig. Enzo Roco scored in the 47th minute with Fatih Karagumruk going a man up in the 82nd. Erik Sabo finished off the goals in the 90th minute. Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 84th minute of Besiktas's 4-1 loss at Konyaspor. Down 4-0 from the 83rd, Gokhan Tore scored a minute into stoppage time.

Shaq Moore's Tenerife lost 2-1 at home to Mirandes in the Segunda Division. An own-goal put Mirandes up in the 18th. Alex Bermejo equalized in the 32nd and put Tenerife up in the 59th. Mirandes equalized in the 76th. Tenerife's Javi Alonso saw red in the 89th minute. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado's San Luis lost 2-0 at home to Leon. Trailing from the 20th minute, San Luis's Ramiro Hernandez saw red in the 56th. Leon scored again in the 71st minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 - Hertha BSC 1), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 - Wurzburger Kickers 0), Christian Pulisic and Matt Miazga (Chelsea 3 - West Brom 3), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 1 - Spurs 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs 1 - Newcastle 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 - Leicester City 5), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 1 - Birmingham City 1), Timothy Weah (Lille 2 - Nantes 0), Romain Gall (Stabaek 2 - Start 0), Luca De La Torre (Heracles 1 - PSV 1), Mix Diskerud (Helsingborg 0 - Ostersund 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 - Cercle Brugge 1), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 4 - Podbeskidzie 0), Luis Gil (Viktoria Zizkov 2 - Blansko 1), Jose Torres (Puebla 3 - Queretaro 3)

Logo courtesy of Hammarby