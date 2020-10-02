2-0 win for Leipzig at Augsburg

Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig won 2-0 at Augsburg. Angelino opened the scoring in the 45th minute with Yussuf Poulsen doubling the lead in the 66th. Peter Gulacsi kept the clean sheet.

"We were the better team and deserved to win," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "Looking ahead, playing really well is sometimes less important as long as we are picking up the points to achieve our goals. Every point is important and we're pleased to have come away with all three today."

John Brooks's Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at Gladbach. Trailing from a 78th minute penalty, Wout Weghorst equalized for Wolfsburg in the 85th minute. Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen drew 1-1 at Freiburg. Trailing from the 15th minute, Niclas Fullkrug converted a Werder penalty in the 25th. Sargent saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Bobby Wood's Hamburg beat Julian Green's Furth 1-0 away in the 2.Bundesliga. Khaled Narey scored the game's only goal in first-half stoppage time. Hamburg's Toni Leistner saw red in the 53rd minute. Wood subbed on in the 74th minute and saw yellow in the 79th. Green picked up a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 87th minute of Chelsea's 3-3 home draw with Southampton in the Premier League. Timo Werner scored for Chelsea in the 15th and 28th minutes. Southampton pulled a goal back in the 43rd, equalizing in the 57th minute. Kai Havetz put Chelsea up in the 59th with Southampton equalizing two minutes into stoppage time.

"We’re very frustrated about the result,’ Havetz said. ‘We had 42 good minutes in the first half but then I made a mistake and we conceded a goal, which changed the game a little bit. We got it to 3-2 and then we have to take the result and get the win at home but we didn’t do it. Now we have to stick together and hopefully we can do better next time."

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson's Fulham drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday. Ademola Lookman put Fulham up in the 77th minute with Sheffield United equalizing from the penalty spot in the 85th.

Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in the Championship. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 64th minute of Derby County's 1-0 home loss to Watford. The game's only goal came in the 76th minute. Lynden Gooch's Sunderland won 2-0 at Swindon Town in League One. Charlie Wyke scored in the 37th with Chris Maquire converting a 57th minute penalty.

Aron Johannsson scored in Hammarby's 4-2 home win over Mjallby. Gustav Ludwigson opened the scoring for Hammarby in the 3rd minute with Johannsson doubling the lead in the 5th. Ludwigson made it 3-0 in the 12th. Mjallby pulled a goal back in the 25th. Tim Soderstrom scored Hammarby's fourth goal in the 62nd minute. Mjallby scored again in the 69th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 58th minute of Frosinone's 1-0 home win over Ascoli in Serie B. Alessandro Salvi scored in the 75th minute.

Matt Miazga started for his new club Anderlecht, drawing 2-2 at home with Leuven. Yari Verschaeren put Anderlecht up in the 38th minute with Percy Tau doubling the lead in the 45th. Leuven scored in the 53rd and 84th minutes. Sergino Dest's Barcelona lost 1-0 at Getafe. A league down in Spain, Shaq Moore subbed out in the 83rd minute of Tenerife's 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon. Down a goal from the 65th minute, Tenerife's Giovanni Zarfino equalized in the 85th. Moore saw yellow in the 29th minute.

Jaime Mata converted a 56th minute penalty. Dest saw yellow late in stoppage time. Luca De La Torre subbed on in the 86th minute of Heracles's 1-0 home loss to RKC Waalwijk, giving up a 26th minute goal. Eric Lichaj's Fatih Karagumruk drew 1-1 at home with Kasimpasa in the Super Lig. Artur Sobiech scored in first-half stoppage time with Kasimpasa equalizing in the 47th. Fatih Karagumruk's Jimmy Durmaz saw red in the 74th minute.

Ventura Alvarado saw yellow in the 45th minute of Atletico San Luis's 2-1 home win over Queretaro in Liga MX. German Berterame scored for San Luis in the 27th with Queretaro equalizing in the 78th. Pablo Barrera put San Luis up for good in the 83rd minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 - Cologne 1), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 - Jahn Regensburg 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 - Crotone 1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 1 - Manchester United 4), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 - Arsenal 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 0 - QPR), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 1 - Norwich City 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien 3 - Wiener 1, Austrian Cup), Romain Gall (Stabaek 4 - Aalesund 0), Tim Weah (Lille 4 - Lens 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 1 - Standard Liege 1), Jose Torres (Puebla 1 - Monterrey 3)

Phot by Imago via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com