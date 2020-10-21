Dest, Pulisic, and Horvath get Champions League starts

Wednesday's soccer news starts with USMNT players in the Champions League. Sergino Dest's Barcelona had no trouble at home against Ferencvaros, winning 5-1 despite going a man down midway through the second-half. Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a 27th minute penalty and Ansu Fati doubled the lead in the 42nd. Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0 Barca in the 52nd. Gerard Pique saw red in the 68th minute with Ferencvaros converting a 70th minute penalty. Barcelona added goals from Pedri in the 82nd and Ousmane Dembele in the 89th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in stoppage time in Chelsea's 0-0 home draw with Sevilla. Chelsea finished with four shots on goal to Sevilla's two.

"It’s everyone’s job to be behind the ball at times," Pulisic said. "We have to help out defensively. Going away from the game with a clean sheet will give us some confidence. It’s not bad for the guys. We have got to find the balance [between defence and attack]. We want to create more chances. I want to help with that."

Ethan Horvath got the start in Club Brugge's 2-1 win at Zenit St Petersburg due to Simon Mignolet testing positive for the coronavirus. Emmanuel Dennis scored for Club Brugge in the 63rd minute with Zenit equalizing from an own-goal in the 74th. Charles De Ketelaere scored Club Brugge's winner three minutes into stoppage time.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 58th minute of RB Leipzig's 2-0 home win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Angelino scored in the 16th and 20th minutes. Sergino Dest is out for Juventus due to his positive coronavirus test, missing the 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev. Alvaro Morata scored in the 46th and 84th minutes.

In England's Championship, Duane Holmes subbed on in the 63rd minute of Derby County's 1-0 loss at Huddersfield Town. The game's only goal came in the 53rd minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed on in the 69th minute of Rotherham United's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Daniel Barlaser scored for Rotherham in the 51st minute with Forest equalizing in the 79th. A league down, Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 87th minute of Sunderland's 1-0 home win over Crewe Alexandra. Charlie Wyke scored in first-half stoppage time.

Moving to MLS, Nashville shutout FC Dallas 3-0 at home. Randall Leal put Nashville up in the 19th minute with Jhonder Cadiz doubling the lead in the 73rd. Daniel Rios made it 3-0 in the 88th.

Photo by Pro Shots via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com