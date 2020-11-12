Group A and B in the 2020-21 Champions League

Tuesday's soccer news starts with matchday two of the 2020-21 Champions League. In what is no longer an oddity, this version of the Champions League is running alongside rumors of potential breakaways, alternatives, and revamps. In other words, it's business as usual at the highest level of European club soccer.

What we learned in matchday one starts with the obvious. Bayern Munich is going to be tough to beat, handling Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home. While it seems strange to talk about a team built for the current situation, Bayern is showing that they won't let much of anything derail them. Taking that as an operating principle, it separates them from the rest of Europe right now.

"Bayern are very dangerous," Lokomotiv Moscow coach Marko Nikolic said in advance of hosting them in matchday two. "They have quick attacking players and are dangerous from set pieces. On top of that, you can't forget Lewandowski. He's one of the best strikers in Europe. We have to believe in victory. It's often the case that a draw is a good result, but we want all three points."

Nokolic nailed it in the first sentence. Bayern is dangerous all over the field. There's no clever tactics that are likely to cause them significant issues right now. Like with PSG in the Champions League final, Bayern will make just enough adjustments not to lose. They don't have to bother with that against most teams.

Real Madrid losing at home to Shakhtar Donetsk overshadowed Inter Milan drawing at home with Gladbach. That reopens the group for matchday 2, with Inter at Shakhtar and Real Madrid trying to build on their revived La Liga form at Inter Milan.

"The performance we delivered in El Clasico is exactly the kind of display we need to produce," Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "We played well, fought as a team and the most important thing is that we try and do that tomorrow. We've got to reproduce what we did at the weekend. We've got to put in a good performance and we know the situation we're in this, our second Champions League game. We'll have to stay focused for the 90 minutes, fight and battle. It'll be tough and we'll have to be focused on what we do out on the pitch."

It's never going to seem normal for the coach at one of the biggest clubs in the world to talk like this. Real Madrid's issues are well known. In the post- Cristiano Ronaldo era, they're looking for that type of talisman player to return them to the kind of status Bayern Munich currently has. They're doing it in a situation where patience might have already hit its expiration date.

Moving to Turkey's Super Lig, Tyler Boyd is no longer eligible to play for Besiktas, who won 3-2 at Denizlispor. As ESPN's Jeff Carlisle explains with comments from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, Besiktas was over the foreign player limit and didn't register Boyd and three other players. Atiba Hutchinson put Besiktas up in the 13th minute with Vincent Aboubaker doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 39th. Cyle Larin extended that lead to 3-0 in the 48th. Besiktas went down a man with a red card to Souza in the 67th. Denizlispor scored in the 76th and four minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, the Bundesliga's official site talked to former USMNT player Jermaine Jones about RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams and other young Americans playing club soccer in Germany. "It's the developing part," Jones said. "I think that they're developing well. They are good listeners. They listen to everything they can get. That's the part you can see that they are doing. Adams is fantastic. He was injured but now, since he came back, he's really good."

American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta reviews the MLS weekend. The Guardian's Paul MacInnes on the English Football Association's new diversity code. The Independent's Miguel Delaney with Champions League hopeful FC Midtjylland. Inside World Football's Andrew Warshaw reports that Serie A is no longer allowing a limited number of fans in its stadiums.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of Bayern Munich