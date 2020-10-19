More teams make the playoffs in the East

Monday's soccer news starts with the MLS roundup and more teams qualifying for the playoffs. Toronto, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Orlando have spots in the East. In the West, Seattle and Portland are at the top of the table on 31 points with the Sounders on 17 games to the Timbers' 18.

Chicago and Sporting Kansas City drew 2-2 at Soldier Field. Erik Hurtado scored for Sporting in the 35th minute with Robert Beric equalizing for the Fire in first-half stoppage time. Gadi Kinda put Sporting up in the 83rd minute with Djordje Mihailovic equalizing five minutes into stoppage time.

"I think it wasn't a good game, we didn't play our football like we normally play," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "But in the end of the day, we obviously are happy with the point. When you equalize in minute 92 or 93, I don't know when it was, you have to take the point and be happy. But overall, I think we were sloppy with the ball, we lost a lot of easy balls, we gave away a lot of easy balls, that's not how we want to play."

Montreal beat Miami 2-1 at Red Bull Arena. Bojan opened the scoring for the Impact in the 6th minute with Brek Shea equalizing for Inter in the 33rd. Maximiliano Urruti scored Montreal's winner in the 80th with Bojan assisting. Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain saw red after the game for offensive, insulting, and abusive language directed at the referee.

Columbus beat NYCFC 3-1 at MAPFRE Stadium. Artur scored for the Crew in the 26th minute with Pedro Santos doubling the lead in the 50th minute. Valentin Castellanos scored for NYCFC in the 55th. Gyasi Zardes scored the Crew's third goal in stoppage time.

The Red Bulls drew 1-1 with Orlando at home. Nani converted a 56th minute penalty for Orlando with Brian White equalizing five minutes into stoppage time.

DC United won 2-1 on the road at FC Cincinnati. Donovan Pines scored for DC in the 36th minute with Brandon Vazquez equalizing in the 66th. Chris Odoi-Atsem scored United's winner in the 78th minute.

Toronto beat Atlanta 1-0 at Rentschler Field. Pablo Piatti scored in the 89th minute with Quentin Westberg making one save for the shutout.

"When you put into a game the amount of work that you put in to then concede so late in the game, it’s frustrating," Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. "It’s certainly a blow but it’s our job to regroup and get ready to go again next week. That’s the only way."

Houston came back to draw 2-2 at Minnesota. Ethan Finlay scored for United in the 11th and 30th minutes. Memo Rodriguez pulled a goal back for Houston in the 59th minute with Niko Hansen equalizing in the 83rd.

"I think overall, we dictated the tempo," Rodriguez. "In the first-half it was just a little bit rushed. I think we weren’t patient enough. They got two opportunities to score two goals. That was the key in the second-half, we were pushing the pace. We did that all game, it was just a matter of being a little bit more patient in the second-half. We could’ve scored three or four more goals, it was just that that final ball has to be better."

Portland and LAFC drew 1-1 at Providence Park. Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Timbers in the 47th minute. LAFC equalized in stoppage time with a goal from Christian Torres.

The LA Galaxy got a late winner at home against Vancouver. Kai Koreniuk scored a minute into stoppage time with Jonathan Klinsmann making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

San Jose and Seattle drew 0-0 at Earthquakes Stadium to close out the weekend schedule. Both teams finished with one shot on goal each.

Also in the MLS news, The Independent Supporters Council announced on behalf of the Supporters Shield Foundation that there won't be a Supporters Shield in 2020. The statement highights the unbalanced schedule in use this season and "the abscence of fans in the stands for the majority of teams" as leading to the decision.

Inside World Football's Paul Nicholson interviews UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The Boston Globe's Frank Dell'Apa looks at what happened in English soccer over Project Big Picture. The NY Times' Rory Smith looks at Liverpool after the injury to Virgil Van Dijk. BBC Sport also asks about Liverpool without Van Dijk.

