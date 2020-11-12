Philadelphia makes its move in the East

Monday's soccer news starts with the weekend MLS roundup and a shakeup at the top of the Eastern Conference. Though Philadelphia is only ahead by a tiebreaker over Toronto with both teams on 20 games and 41 points, it's how they got there. The Union shutout Toronto 5-0 at home. Sergio Santos opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Kacper Przybylko assisted on goals by Mark McKenzie in the 33rd and Jamiro Monteiro in the 56th. Santos finished off his hattrick with goals in the 63rd and 68th minutes.

"Obviously, they missed some key guys," Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin said. "Still have a lot of talent on the field with their group, so they're still a dangerous team.... Our players will adjust to whoever they'e playing against, and again it was a really good performance from our guys... our most complete game."

The weekend schedule started on Friday night with Nashville and New England drawing 1-1 at Nissan Stadium. Walker Zimmerman scored for Nashville in the 74th minute with Adam Buksa equalizing in the 77th.

“They’re a team you certainly don’t want to fall behind a goal to, especially when they’re playing at home because they defend with great numbers," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "For us to get a goal back and get a point out of the game was a good performance, although I’m disappointed we didn’t get three points that we wanted. They’re a tough team to breakdown. That’s the way they play, and you've got to be pretty clean with your passing and shooting and movement in the final third of the field. We’re not yet there, but very good goal by Adam."

On Saturday, Inter Miami came back to beat Orlando 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale. Daryl Dike put City up in the 12th minute with an own-goal leveling the score in the 45th. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez scored Inter's winner in the 89th minute.

Atlanta lost 2-1 at home to DC United. Russell Canouse scored for DC in the 77th with John Gallagher equalizing in the 89th. Gelmin Rivas sent all the points DC's way, scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

"If you look at our best performances, we’ve been on the front foot from the start and we’ve dictated the tempo and not let teams get into games," Atlanta midfielder Jon Gallagher said. "Even if you look at the last time we played DC, we had an early goal and we completely suffocate them. Whereas today, I don’t know what it was, but we just let them back in the game. It was poor management from the players in those last few minutes. We should have pushed for another goal orseen it out and get the draw."

NYCFC beat Montreal 3-1 at Yankee Stadium. Jesus Medina opened the scoring in the 68th with Maxi Moralez doubling the NYCFC lead in the 83rd. Tony Rocha finished off the New York goals in the 86th. Romell Quioto scored for Montreal in the 89th minute.

Minnesota shutout FC Cincinnati 1-0 at Nippert Stadium. Aaron Schoenfeld scored two minutes into stoppage time with Dayne St Clair making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Houston and Columbus drew 1-1 at BBVA Stadium. Memo Rodriguez put Houston up in the 37th minute with an own-goal leveling the score in the 67th.

"We created opportunities and had over 20 shots," Houston coach Tab Ramos said. "We’re just not good in the final third and not finishing our chances. Normally, you have to be satisfied in a game if you create five or six opportunities, and it’s difficult to continue to create so many that we don’t win easily. This game as well as the Minnesota game we just played should have been two easy ones for us to win, and they were two ties."

Chicago and the Red Bulls drew 2-2 at Soldier Field. Kyle Duncan put New York up in the 39th with Robert Beric equalizing in the 51st. Przemyslaw Frankowski's goal in the 72nd gave Chicago the lead with Brian White equalizing two minutes into stoppage time.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Colorado 4-0 at home with all goals coming in the second-half. Alan Pulido put Sporting up in the 54th with Andreu Fontas doubling the lead in the 67th.v Gadi Kinda scored in the 88th with Gerso finishing off the Kansas City goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas finished scoreless at Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL had the lead on shots on goal three to two.

Vancouver came back to beat San Jose 2-1 at Providence Park. Carlos Fierro put the Quakes up in the 24th with Ali Adnan equalizing in the 51st. Tosaint Ricketts scored for the Whitecaps in the 57th minute.

"I think we had a great first-half in which we had the lead," San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. "We were interpreting how to play the game. But then we went back to making the same mistakes that were made previously. In five minutes, there was a lack of concentration that the opponent took advantage of. Once the opponent took the lead, I think the momentum in the match shifted. We were not able to find that final pass to create those chances that would give us the tie or win."

On Sunday, LAFC shutout the Galaxy 2-0 at home. The Galaxy went a man down from a 25th minute red card to Giancarlo Gonzalez for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity. It took LAFC until the 58th minute to take advantage with Danny Musovski scoring. Carlos Vela added a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, Weston McKennie was cleared to play for Juventus after testing negative for the coronavirus. Jonathan Amon reinjured his knee with Nordsjaelland and will require surgery. Tyler Adams missed RB Leipzig's game with a minor injury.

SI.com's Avi Creditor explains the situation with dual-national Sebastian Soto. Wired868's Lasana Liburd reports on FIFA winning its appeal in Trinidad & Tobago court after taking over operations of that country's federation. The Guardian's Jonathan Wilsonargues that a super league would improve the rest of European club soccer. DW looks at RB Leipzig's tactics this season under Julian Nagelsmann. German Football League CEO Christian Seifert announced that he will leave that role in 2022.

One of the best to ever do it.



Andrés Cantor has been named the recipient of the 2020 Colin Jose Media Award, which honors journalists whose careers have made significant long-term contributions to soccer in the United States. — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) October 26, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com