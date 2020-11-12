Playoff spots and shutouts in midweek MLS

We'll start the MLS roundup with the teams officially advancing to the playoffs. NYCFC, the Red Bulls, New England, and Nashville have made it to the play-in round in the East with two spots remaining open. In the West, Sporting Kansas City, Portland, and LAFC join Seattle in qualifying for the postseason.

New York shutout New England 1-0 at home to open the midweek schedule. Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute, with Ryan Meara making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

"It's a disappointing loss," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "Once again, we see I think absolutely inefficient use of the VAR. Our player [Tommy McNamara] was fouled on the play. Was it a bad foul? No, but [Aaron Long] pushes him aside and scores a goal. I don't understand why we have VAR. We had the same kind of play in the Toronto game. It's cost us two games. There's no point in having VAR if they can't make a judgement like that that it's a foul. So, that's disappointing."

Sporting Kansas City won 1-0 at FC Cincinnati. Roger Espinoza scored in the 57th minute, with Tim Melia keeping the clean sheet with two saves.

Orlando added to Atlanta's problems with a 4-1 home win. Daryl Dike put City up in the 29th minute and Chris Mueller doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Dike assisted on Tesho Akindele's goal in the 60th minute. Erick Torres scored for United in the 87th minute. Matheus Aias made it 4-1 Orlando in stoppage time.

"I think for the majority of the first-half we were fine," Atlanta interim coach Stephen Glass said. "We lost the goal against the run of play. Then in injury time we lose a goal to a free kick that's very well taken. Other than that, I felt we were in control in the first half. But you go down 2-0 at half and it's an uphill battle from there. It's easier for them to play in the second-half. I can't fault the players for effort in any way shape or form. Obviously, once we get into the final third we are looking for a little more, which wasn't there tonight."

Philadelphia beat Chicago 2-1 at home. Kacper Przybylko converted a 28th minute for the Union. Chicago who went a man down in the 36th with Francisco Calvo seeing red for violent conduct. Robert Berik equalized for the Fire in the 42nd. Cory Burke scored the Union's winner in the 65th minute.

"It was very difficult when you're playing with one man down, especially from so early on almost the whole game, and especially against a great team," Chicago midfielder Gaston Gimenez said "But we were in there fighting, battling hard, and it's difficult when they make things a little bit one-sided and it seems that the fouls are going mostly one-way."

NYCFC shutout Toronto 1-0 at Rentschler Field. Jesus Medina scored in the 51st minute with Sean Johnson not needing a save to keep the clean sheet.

DC shutout Columbus 1-0 at Audi Field. Julian Gressel scored in the 32nd minute with Bill Hamid keeping the clean sheet without making a save.

Minnesota beat Colorado 2-1 at home. Robin Lod put United up in the 44th with the Rapids equalizing through Andre Shinyashiki in the 69th minute. An 89th minute own-goal sent all three points Minnesota's way.

FC Dallas came back to beat Inter Miami 2-1 at home. Rodolfo Pizarro put Inter up in the 33rd with Franco Jara equalizing from the penalty spot in the 60th. Ryan Hollingshead scored for Dallas in the 82nd minute.

Portland beat the Galaxy 5-2 at Providence Park. Jaroslaw Niezgoda put the home side up in the 6th and scored again in the 19th. A Diego Valeri penalty made it 3-0 Timbers in the 30th. Cristian Pavon pulled a goal back for LA in the 46th. Eryk Williamson made it 4-1 Portland in the 60th with Andy Polo finishing off the Timbers goals in the 74th minute. Pavon scored again in stoppage time.

"We started great," Niezgoda said. "Two fast goals and after these goals, our game was easier for us. And Valeri's third goal, it was almost a finished game. 3-0 is very difficult for the opponent to do something after the third goal."

LAFC beat Houston 2-1 at home. Diego Rossi scored in the 9th minute with Eddie Sugura doubling the lead in the 22nd. Ariel Lassiter scored for the Dynamo in the 46th minute. Houston played a man down from the 59th with a red card to Matias Vera for unsporting behavior.

The midweek games ended at Earthquakes Stadium with San Jose shutting out Real Salt Lake 2-0. Chris Wondolowski scored in the 16th and 74th minutes with James Marcinkowski making one save to keep the clean sheet.

Photo by Jose L Argueta - ISIPhotos.com