PPG in MLS and a coaching change for the Galaxy

Friday's soccer news starts with Major League Soccer officially announcing that the regular season will end with an unbalanced schedule. Due to COVD-19 postponements and the need to finish the games before the start of the November international break, MLS will use points per game rather than total points to determine the final conference standings. Decision Day, the final day of the 2020 regular season, is set for November 8.

"MLS stated in early August the league would use points per game as opposed to total points to determine playoff qualifiers in the case clubs played an uneven number of games," the league released in a statement. "Points per game will also be used to determine the overall MLS standings, with the top US-based team earning a berth in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. For Canada, the champions of the Canadian Championship, qualify for the Champions League."

While Minnesota United passes LAFC for 4th-place and officially qualifies for the playoffs, the move has the biggest impact on the Colorado Rapids. They missed five games due to positive coronavirus tests and will make up none of them. With the table now shifted to points per game, the Rapids move up to 8th-place holding onto the final playoff spot with three games remaining in the season.

Also in the soccer news, the LA Galaxy parted ways with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto and his staff, naming Dominic Kinnear as interim coach. The move is no surprise given the Galaxy's position at the bottom of the Western Conference, though some fans have called for a broader shakeup at the club.

"Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction," LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese said in the press statement announcing the move. "The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club's current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club."

On the field, Timothy Weah subbed on in the 82nd minute of Lille's 2-2 home draw with Celtic in the Europa League. Trailing from goals in the 28th and 32nd minutes, Zeki Celik scored for Lille in the 67th. Jonathan Ikone equalized in the 75th minute. Shaq Moore's Tenerife drew 1-1 at home with Lugo. Playing a man up from the 9th minute, Fran Sol scored for Tenerife in the 39th. Lugo equalized five minutes into stoppage time. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado's Atletico San Luis lost 5-0 at home to Mazatlan. San Luis fell behind in the 5th minute, giving up goals in the 12th, 18th, 28th, and 42nd.

The NY Times' Victor Mather looks at the decision to go to points per game. MLSsoccer's Charles Boehm on the Galaxy's coaching change. ESPN asks if the USMNT has a true center forward. The Athletic's Michael Cox takes issue with the concept of a European Super League.

Logo courtesy of MLS