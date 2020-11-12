Seattle takes the first Western Conference playoff spot

Wednesday's soccer news starts with the brief version of an MLS roundup. Nashville shutout Montreal 1-0 on the road at Red Bull Arena. Randall Leal scored the game's only goal in the 33rd minute with Joe Willis making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

"It's a fantastic result here," Nashville coach Gary Smith said. "Unbelievable three points for us on the road. This was always going to be a very very tight game with everything at stake. Multiple opportunities maybe to have extended the lead, but yet again a combination of character, spirit, some very very good quality, and a terrific goal scored by Randall that gives us an extremely important three points."

In the other game on last night's schedule, Seattle beat Vancouver 2-0 at BC Place to become the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 54th minute with an assist from Nicolas Lodeiro. Ruidiaz assisted on Lodeiro's goal in the 60th minute.

"The reason why we've been in the playoffs for twelve straight years, and obviously Zigi laid a great foundation, very grateful for that. But the reason why this club has made it twelve years in a row is because the players are always committed to themselves. They're committed to their teammates. They're committed to the fans. And it's that type of culture that can drive, that can be successful, that can win championships."

Moving to England's Championship, Geoff Cameron was on the bench for QPR's 3-0 loss at Barnsley. QPR's Robert Dickie saw red in the 26th with Barnsley converting the resulting penalty. They added a goal in the 37th with QPR giving up an own-goal in the 64th. A league down, Lynden Gooch's Sunderland drew 2-2 at Rochdale. Charlie Wyke scored for Sunderland in the 15th with Rochdale equalizing in the 25th. Baily Wright returned Sunderland's lead in the 40th with Rochdale equalizing in the 44th minute.

The Jesse Marsch coached Red Bull Salzburg lost 3-2 at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Trailing from the 29th minute, Dominik Szobozzlai equalized for Red Bull in the 40th. An own-goal gave Salzburg the lead in the 47th minute. Atletico equalized in the 52nd and scored in the 85th.

"We are very disappointed, but at the same time very proud of our team," Marsch said. "I think it would be difficult to play even better than this. We played with intensity and real confidence. In the second half there were a lot of moments when we had the feeling we were in total control of the match. In the end it came from a set piece. Every mistake is dangerous in this tournament. It's a shame that we just have one point after two good performances."

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson on Gladbach almost adding to Real Madrid's problems in the Champions League. DW looks at Gladbach's near miss at getting something from a Champions League game against Real Madrid. AP's Rob Harris and Graham Dunbar with more on now former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu's mention that the club was considering joining a super league.

The Boston Globe's Frank Dell'Apa has Tim Howard's comments about the USMNT. American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta talks to Ulysses Llanez. ESPN's Tom Marshall with Mexico Federation president Yon de Luisa stressing the importance of playing friendlies in the United States. The Athletic's Pablo Maurer and Sam Stejskal tell the story of Chivas USA.

Photo by Howard C Smith - ISIPhotos.com